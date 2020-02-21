[OZZY OSBOURNE Unveils ‘Ordinary Man’ Golden Ticket Sweepstakes]

Rock And Roll Corridor Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne has launched his to start with new solo album in ten decades, the remarkably predicted “Common Guy” (Epic Documents).

To celebrate the record’s arrival, Ozzy designed historical past by launching the major global tattoo sale and album listening event at any time across 50 cities throughout the world on Thursday, February 20. Supporters listened to the file right before any individual and ended up the initially to decide on from a assortment of exclusive Ozzy-motivated tattoo patterns.

Now, Ozzy returns to the earth-well known Amoeba Data (wherever he past hosted an in-retail store in June 2010) in Hollywood, California at 5: 00 p.m. To go to, acquire “Ordinary Male” (offered on CD, LP or image disc) in-retail outlet at Amoeba Hollywood on February 21.

In addition, Ozzy right now unveils the Golden Ticket Sweepstakes with the release. In the U.S. only, all physical copies of the album (CD, vinyl, cassette, and pre-will save) are bundled with a exceptional code. Commencing now, admirers may well enter their codes at ordinarymansweepstakes.com to redeem for the moment-in-a-life time Ozzy prizes. The prizes variety from a trip for two to Los Angeles to have dinner with Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, a signed guitar, a “Blizzard Of Ozz” platinum plaque, “See You On The Other Aspect” box set, and additional.

“Normal Male” was preceded by a trio of new Ozzy classics. Epic rocker and 1st single “Beneath The Graveyard” tallied around 15 million streams and 5.three million YouTube views on the music online video. Premiered just very last month, the title track and cinematic ballad “Everyday Man” (featuring Elton John) eclipsed 7 million streams. Meanwhile, the metallic burner “Straight To Hell” (that includes Slash) scored six.9 million streams and 4.2 million YouTube sights on the tunes video.

Shared as the most current solitary final night, the album reunites Ozzy with Put up Malone on the thrashed-out ripper “It truly is A Raid”. From the harmonica-driven devilish blues metal stomper “Try to eat Me” to the ominous and otherworldly trip “Scary Minimal Eco-friendly Adult men” and the poetic choir-backed confessional “Holy For Tonight”, “Regular Person” represents each aspect of one of the most influential, insurgent, and impactful icons of all time.

“Regular Guy” marks Osbourne‘s initially new solo new music in just about 10 years. Recorded in Los Angeles, the album characteristics producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (GUNS N’ ROSES) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Scorching CHILI PEPPERS) on drums. Outside of the core band, “Standard Guy” options a who’s-who of Ozzy pals and collaborators, which include Elton John, Slash, Post Malone and Tom Morello.