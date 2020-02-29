[OZZY OSBOURNE Will Leave His ‘Body Of Work’ To His Kids, Suggests SHARON OSBOURNE]

Sharon Osbourne states that her husband’s “entire body of perform” will be passed on to their little ones on the couple’s fatalities.

Ozzy Osbourne‘s spouse and manager reacted to the news reports that legendary actor Kirk Douglas, who died previously this thirty day period at age 103, left a huge chunk of his $61 million estate to his possess charity, the Douglas Basis, and not his spouse and children.

Speaking Friday (February 28) on the daytime Tv set communicate display “The Discuss”, Sharon said (see movie below): “Listen, every person is unique. And I just know that my husband’s physique of perform, that he’s prepared, and held us all in the lifestyle that we enjoy, goes to my young children. And his name and likeness goes to my small children. ‘Cause you leave your name and likeness, and I you should not want another person that under no circumstances met my husband proudly owning his name and likeness, and advertising t-shirts just about everywhere and no matter what. No, it stays in the Osbourne family members.”

Fellow co-host Marie Osmond appeared to assist Kirk Douglas‘s choice, stating: “People today say, ‘Who are you going to go away your income to?’ Your youngsters will say, ‘Are you likely to depart the money to me?’ I’m not leaving any dollars to my youngsters,” she exclaimed. “Congratulations, young children.”

“My spouse and I decided, I think you do a terrific disservice to your young children to just hand them a fortune since you acquire absent the a single most essential reward you can give your kids and that is the capability to function,” she continued. “And you see it a whole lot in rich families, wherever the little ones, they you should not know what to do and so they get in difficulty. Permit them be happy of what they make and I’m likely to give mine to my charity.”

Back in 2007, KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons expressed a identical sentiment in regards to his own two kids, Nick and Sophie, telling CNBC: ” What I wanna do is what just about every bird does in its nest — it forces the children to go out there and determine it out for them selves. By the way, in phrases of an inheritance and stuff, they’re gonna be taken care of, but they will under no circumstances be wealthy off my revenue. Due to the fact just about every year they should be compelled to get up out of mattress and go out and perform and make their possess way. The stage is, there’s gonna be a annually allowance so that their lease and their food stuff and all that stuff’s gonna be taken treatment of, but if you want riches, you need to do that by yourself — you really should by no means thank your parents, ‘I was born into cash.’ ‘Well, that’s good, but what have you completed these days?’ Since I will not want them to say, ‘Thanks, dad, for building me abundant.’ No, you wanna be equipped to stand on your possess two ft and say, ‘I did that.'”

Ozzy has dealt with a number of professional medical troubles in the previous few of yrs, including a tumble, neck medical procedures and hospitalization for the flu. He also declared previous month that he has a kind of Parkinson’s known as Parkin, named soon after the gene involved with this sort of Parkinson’s.