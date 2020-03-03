[OZZY OSBOURNE’s ‘Ordinary Man’ Is No. one Rock Album In The Planet With Leading ten Positions In Seven Nations around the world]

Rock And Roll Corridor Of Fame inductee and Grammy-profitable singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne‘s initially new solo album in ten yrs, the critically acclaimed “Regular Male” (Epic Records), is the No. 1 rock album in the environment, topping several charts in its triumphant initially week of release.

In the U.S., the album entered the Billboard charts at No. three on the Major 200 chart, No. 2 on the Best Album Revenue chart (earning it his maximum-charting album ever on the tally, surpassing his No. 3 peak with “Black Rain”) and No. one on the Billboard Leading Rock Albums Chart. This marks Ozzy‘s fifth consecutive Best five entry and sixth Leading 10 entry on the Top rated 200 chart. It also areas in advance of his most new giving, “Scream”, which arrived at No. four in 2010.

Throughout the world, “Standard Male” has entered the charts in the Top 10 in seven countries, generating it the maximum-charting album of Ozzy‘s job. It debuted at No. 3 on the U.K. chart, breaking Ozzy‘s prior peak on the charts 40 several years back for “Blizzard Of Ozz” (which peaked at No. seven). Ozzy also demolished his greatest chart posture in Australia, debuting at No. four and cracking the Best 10 there for the initial time in his vocation. Ozzy secured his solo career’s best marks in Germany as properly, coming in at No. two. Somewhere else, the album attained Major 10 positions in Sweden at No. one, the U.S. No. 3, Italy No. six and Ireland No. 6.

To rejoice the album’s arrival, Ozzy produced background by launching a throughout the world tattoo sale and album listening party. Held on the eve of the album’s launch (February 20), Ozzy premiered his new album concurrently at tattoo parlors in 57 cities around the environment — producing it the largest multi-city album release function in rock ‘n’ roll heritage. Globally far more than 3,000 enthusiasts received distinctive Ozzy-inspired tattoos established specifically for the just one-day only function even though hearing the album for the 1st time. Above 1,000 distinctive tattoo designs were being developed from some of the top artists close to the globe, with a overall social get to of more than 20 million.

“To say that I am honored is not ample,” Ozzy suggests. “I’m certainly blown away that three,000 persons received Ozzy-inspired tattoos.”

This marketing campaign also encouraged the re-release of the iconic 1992 tattoo items collection from the “No A lot more Excursions” tour archive.

On release working day, Ozzy also unveiled the Golden Ticket Sweepstakes. In the U.S. only, all physical copies of the album (CD, vinyl, cassette, and pre-will save) are bundled with a special code. Lovers may possibly now enter their codes in this article to redeem for as soon as-in-a-lifetime Ozzy prizes. The prizes array from a excursion for two to Los Angeles to have dinner with Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, a signed guitar, a “Blizzard Of Ozz” platinum plaque, “See You On The Other Facet” box set, and much more.

“Common Man” marks Osbourne‘s very first new solo audio in pretty much 10 many years. Recorded in Los Angeles, the album options producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (GUNS N’ ROSES) on bass and Chad Smith (Crimson Very hot CHILI PEPPERS) on drums. Outside of the core band, “Ordinary Guy” characteristics a who’s-who of Ozzy pals and collaborators, such as Elton John, Slash, Write-up Malone and Tom Morello.