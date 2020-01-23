Ozzy thanks fans for support messages after diagnosing his Parkinson’s

Ozzy Osbourne thanked fans for their statements of support after it was revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The vocalist made the revelation while being interviewed earlier this week with his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne in the American TV program Good Morning America.

The next day, Sharon spoke in her CBS show The Talk to say that people “had been great with their outpouring of love” for her husband – and also said, “Just to get all this outpouring of positive responses from everyone who’s show and our friends, it is heartwarming. And I know Ozzy will be just over the moon. He will be surprised. “

Now Ozzy has approached fans in a message on Facebook and said: “Thank you very much for your good wishes. It means the absolute world to me. All my love, Ozzy. “

Ozzy suffers from stage 2 of Parkinson’s, where stiffness and vibrations worsen and patients on both sides of the body can experience symptoms of the disease.

“There are so many different types of Parkinson’s,” Sharon told Good Morning America. “It’s not a death sentence, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it’s like having a good day, a good day, and then a very bad day. “

Ozzy is preparing for the release of his new studio album Ordinary Man, which will be released on Epic Records on February 21. He has already shared the songs Under The Graveyard, Straight To Hell and the title track, with Elton John on vocals and piano.

The dates of the former Black Sabbath frontman are rescheduled in Atlanta on May 27, while the other live dates of Ozzy can be found on his Facebook page.

