P! Coronavirus Physical Test

(LOS ANGELES) – Pink singer tested quality for COVID-19, she said Friday, and announced that she has donated $ 500,000 each to two emergency fund.

In two sets of tweets, she said she and her three-year-old son had symptoms for the past two weeks, and she underwent a positive test after accessing tests by a general practitioner. Her family has already run away from home and is continuing to do so, she said. They were re-tested “a few days ago,” and they were not good.

Grammy award winner Gwardmy after eight studio albums and songs like “Bring The Party,” “What You Care About,” “Bring Your Glass” and “Just Give Me a Reason” called for a free trial.

“It was a bad snap and our government’s failure to do the test widely,” she said. “This illness is serious and real. People should be aware that the disease affects children and the elderly, the sick and the sick, rich and poor, and we must set free trials and be well-received to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. ”

She announced that she was donating $ 1 million to two other charities with eye disease, with $ 500,000 each going to the University Hospital Fund in Philadelphia and the COVID-19 Fund funded by the Fund. The mayor delivers in Los Angeles.

Temple University donations honor Alecia Moore-born singer Judy Moore, who has worked at the heart and heart clinic for nearly 20 years, she said.

She called the health workers “heroes” and ended her business with public attention.

“These next two weeks are important: please stay home,” she wrote. “Please. Stop. Home.”

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

.