P.M. Netanyahu closes the nation of Israel after the Passover

JERUSALEM – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday the next holiday at the country’s holiday celebration to combat the outbreak of Coronavir, but has given some hope to his countrymen that he expects to remove sanctions after the long-running ceremony. week.

Netanyahu’s announcement comes at the same time as the leaders of the Orthodox Orthodox Church in neighboring Egypt say they are halting Easter celebrations because of coronavirus.

Israel has already restricted the movement to help slow the outbreak, allowing people to leave their homes to buy food or other essential services.

In a national televised speech, Netanyahu said the government has further restricted traffic for the festival, which begins Wednesday evening with a restaurant reception known as “Seder.”

“Every family will stay for Seder at night. Celebrate only family members who are with you now, ”he said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Israel will restrict movement between cities. From Wednesday evening until Thursday morning, the Israelites will not be allowed to leave their homes.

Netanyahu said such a traffic ban would be in place for the upcoming Easter and Ramadan holidays in April.

At the same time, he said “there are good signs in the sky” and plans are already under way to ease mobility restrictions after the Passovereta Festival.

Israel reported nearly 9,000 cases of coronavirus and 57 deaths.

For most people, the virus causes mild symptoms to moderate such as fever and cough. But for some, especially the elderly and the sick, it can cause pneumonia and even lead to death.

In Egypt, the Coptic Church says it is banning Easter celebrations and celebrating in churches at the end of this month.

Church spokesman Boulis Halim told The Associated Press that the church has also banned activities this week from Sunday until Sunday, held by Orthodox Orthodox Orthodox sects. on April 19, one of the oldest members of the Christian world.

Already mosques and churches have been ordered to cover mosques across Egypt to reduce the spread of the virus. Egypt reported on Monday 149 cases, the largest day-to-day epidemic, bringing the number to 1,322 and 85 dead.

Iran is facing a major outbreak of violence in the region. The Iranian news agency reported on Monday that the number of coronavirus-related deaths has increased from 136 people, increasing the number to 3,739 out of 60,500 confirmed.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

. [afiToTranslate] COVID-19 [t] Israel [t] Phone Tracks [t] Phone