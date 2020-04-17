Pabllo Vittar on his new 111 song, Jair Bolsonaro is a coronavirus

Pabllo Vittar spoke to PinkNews about his new page 111. (Getty)

Pabllo Vittar tells PinkNews about his new song 111, Coachella’s breakthrough and how he helps with the coronavirus epidemic.

It has been six years since Pabllo Vittar, a male drag artist, emerged on the scene, with a sense of humor and a full-blown beat, singing the Whitney Houston song “Nothing At All” on television.

She has since become the most famous queen in the world, with many RuPaul followers, over one billion viewers on YouTube, and many pageant albums.

Its relentless rise in superstardom has, in many ways, been marked by the rise of its native Brazil.

Ever since the proud Jair Bolsonaro launched a bid to become President in 2018, Vittar has emerged as one of the most controversial.

During his travels he struggled with his hate, cut ties with companies that support him, ends the holidays by yelling the iconic “ele” (not him) and using his famous Instagram to spread the same message.

That is not to say that Vittar is famous for being overly technical. His success is also down to the sheer power he has, the muscles he is changing and the release of his third song 111.

A three-course effort (it features Spanish, Portuguese and English, often on the same note), the song features a sense of humor, sex and celebration in its nine tracks.

“I wanted to make a play list,” she tells PinkNews.

“I don’t know what it is like outside of Brazil but in here we usually start your birthday with all your family and friends, along with the playlist.

‘This is why I started this song with’ Parabéns’ (‘Happy Birthday’ in Portuguese). Then your old family goes to bed and you continue to hang out with your friends until you find a luxury electronic party, which is why it ends with ‘Rajadão’. ”

Above all else Vittar wants people to “dance, have fun” when they hear the song – something that, depending on the situation at the time – is very important.

Pabllo Vittar has released his third album, 111. (Pabllo Vittar)

Pabllo Vittar says Jair Bolsonaro is making a threat in Brazil.

111 arrives with a country facing an unprecedented epidemic. The problem is becoming increasingly common in his home country of Vittar, Brazil, as the President tries to reduce the risk of coronavirus.

Bolsonaro’s epicenter, something else, weighs heavily on Vittar’s mind.

As a result of his actions, he says, “some part of Brazil does not know what is happening and what is happening and is dangerous”.

“I spend my time at home in my hometown and I see it coming back to ‘normal life’, which worries me.

Pabllo Vittar is a vocal critic of Jair Bolsonaro. (Getty)

“We have two problems here and the government is not helping the way it should be.

“Even with the coronavirus epidemic, many people do not have enough money or resources to have food or the basic necessities of life, so they have to go back to work, and that’s a sad thing.

“There are a lot of people trying to help as much as possible, but it’s not enough and we don’t have the help we need.

This is not a government to be proud of.

The 25-year-old’s silver medal is a free time he has been shutting down.

He planned a “fantastic show” for Coachella, which will take place at the end of April but has been postponed until October.

Vittar was naturally disappointed, but he is using the deadline “to create some of the most amazing products available for the festival”.

“This will be the first thing to do there and I want it to show the excitement and excitement of being in the event, that I dream.

“We will wait a little, but I promise to be more active and give my best.”

Drag megastar thinks closure can teach us this lesson about pride.

He also enjoys spending more time interacting with the media, interacting with fans.

“It’s not something I can’t do with a long visit,” he explains.

“And I’ve developed a way to keep myself busy, so I’m very busy; writing new project songs for the future; Spending time with my family (with his mother, two sisters and brother); trying new ways; watching more movies, animes and list; exploring new music; reading a little and playing a lot of games. ”

Part of the busy part of the trip would have included its proud appearance.

With physical celebrations being canceled around the world, he jokes that he hopes to do something special, but still keeps his chest up.

With all his optimism, he says this broadcast should remind us only that “we should be proud every day and always”.

“We encourage ‘our month’ to celebrate but it doesn’t have to be limited.

“So that’s probably one thing we can learn: respect yourself, your self-esteem, your reputation, your identity, your brand and everything about you every day!”