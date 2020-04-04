Pablo boy portrays Arctic monkeys “Piledriver Waltz” for Verftet Music Festival

The boy Pablo split the cover of the Arctic Monkeys song “Piledriver Waltz”, which he performed at the Verftet Online Music Festival.

The Norwegian internet sensation, which took place as part of the festival yesterday (April 3), has joined a permanent line-up that includes “Aurora”, “Enslaved” and “Dororok”.

Armed with an acoustic guitar, wearing socks and sandals, Pablo offered the cover of “Piledriver Waltz”, taken from the Arctic Monkeys 2011 album “Suck It And See”, which he performed in front of a green screen that featured a family deer. wander through the snow.

Watch the speech below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFyzHBUlqbM (/ embed)

Last month, Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Holders said the band was often reluctant to play their old material because it felt like it was “doing karaoke.”

In a new interview with comedian James Vitch Holders, he said it was better for fans to preserve the “memory” of an older performance rather than play the track to meet their demand.

Meanwhile, it is rumored that the Arctic Monkeys are planning a number of big shows in Sheffield next year.

SJM promoters have applied for a license for three shows between June 4-6, 2021 at Hillsborough City Park – with details of the event posted on the park’s gates.

Although the report simply states that the event will be “entertaining programs” and “live music”, eFestivals claims that the application was submitted directly on behalf of the group.