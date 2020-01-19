Pabst Brewing launches the new craft beer brand “Captain Pabst”

Captain Pabsts Seabird IPA

With Pabst, the Pabst Brewing Company has launched its new standalone craft beer branding and launched the flagship Seabird IPA in Wisconsin and Illinois.

The brand was named after Frederick Pabst, who was a ship captain on Lake Michigan before marrying the family who owned the Milwaukee-based Best’s Brewing Company, which was renamed Pabst in 1889.

“Captain Frederick Pabst was wild; His life was filled with random aspirations, all of which seemed to be due to his adventurous spirit and willingness to cross borders, ”said Pabst CEO Matt Bruhn in a statement. “Here at Pabst, we can certainly appreciate such a lived life – it is closely aligned with our values.”

The Seabird IPA takes its name from the last ship that Frederick Pabst commanded. It is brewed with Magnum, Citra, Cascade and Mosaic hops and has an ABV of 4.5%.

The company also renamed its Milwaukee taproom to Captain Pabst’s Pilot House. The grand opening is scheduled for March 28, which coincides with Pabst’s 184th birthday.

