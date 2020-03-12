Pac-12 Tournament to near event online games to fans beginning Thursday

March 11, 2020 6:06 PM

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Pac-12 Convention just introduced that they will observe fit with other Electricity 5 conference tournaments only permitting access to video games for important employees and teams.

The information was reported by our Alyssa Charlston on Twitter.

Listed here is the Pac-12 release:

The Pac-12 Conference will conduct the remainder of our Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Event, starting with the Thursday, March 12, 2020 sessions, with only critical team, Tv set network partners, credentialed media, and constrained loved ones and mates in attendance. This final decision has been created based mostly on new information and facts, including the suggestion of the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel. Similar constrained lover policies will implement to all Pac-12 sport competitions and Pac-12 Championship activities right up until further more notice.

Whilst we recognize the disruption this will trigger to our several fans, we have manufactured this choice in an energy to do our aspect in serving to to restrict the distribute of the virus and in the desire of the well being and safety of our university student-athletes, campus communities, working and volunteer function staff and all these who attend Pac-12 activities.

We will carry on to evaluate and employ up to date suggestions from the Centers for Sickness Command and Prevention (CDC) and state and nearby well being authorities, and just take any supplemental techniques essential to secure the health of contributors and attendees.

