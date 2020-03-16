Pack tens of thousands of Mexico City Music Festival despite concerns about the coronavirus

MEXICO CITY (AP) – While the coronavirus pandemic has led authorities around the world to cancel concerts and sports events, and even shut down daily activities in some places, Mexico City is moving ahead with Vive Latino – a of the most important music festivals of the country.

Some acts receded, but tens of thousands of music fans gathered on the first day of the festival, still waiting for Guns N ‘Roses, Carlos Vives and Zoe to make their headlines. Organizers said more than 70,000 tickets had been sold every two days of the festival.

However, there were concerns about the new COVID-19 disease. At the entrance, the usual security controls of these events had a new filter: each person who entered was checked for fever and a strong odor of antibacterial gel penetrated into the air.

But once that happened, the dynamics of the festival didn’t change much. People were walking excitedly to the various stages and crowding together for the performances.

Alan Miranda, who was making his first visit to Vive Latino and especially wanted to see The Warning, said he felt that many people were overreaching the potential danger of contagion at large meetings.

“Because I consider it more a collective hysteria than anything else. In Mexico, we have a little more hygiene culture that helps us limit those types of transmissions, “he said.

Santiago Ayala was accompanied by his wife and daughter Regina, 9, who wore a Guns N ‘Roses T-shirt to their first Vive Latino.

In the end, we thought we could catch it here at the omelet line pharmacy anytime. We decided to take a risk and come, “said Ayala, who added that they provided antibacterial gel and tissue, and that we did not plan to crowd.

Only a few people posed in masks, such as Daniel Ramírez, who covered his face with a mask decorated with a fox image. He said he suffers from asthma and should be more careful. I was also using antibacterial gel.

He said he trusted the decision of Mexican officials to keep the festival going.

“We need to be informed and before you panic you need to read some texts and know that it is serious, but we are still in a walkable phase,” Ramirez said of the outbreak.

Hugo López-Gatell, Deputy Director of the Health Department, said Friday night that Mexico is still in the phase of a pandemic, with isolated cases of infections in people who had traveled abroad or in some cases infected. ‘others. Authorities have reported 41 cases nationwide.

Almost everyone recovers from the new virus, which often only causes mild symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for some people, especially older adults and people with pre-existing health problems, it can cause more serious diseases like pneumonia.

Karina and Saúl, who did not give their last names, were to Vive Latino, but were not convinced of the wisdom of doing so.

They said they were only coming because there were no refunds for tickets that cost 5,000 pesos ($ 228) over the two days of the festival. They tried to sell their tickets, but they were not offered enough.

In addition, they bought the tickets earlier this year because they wanted to see Japanese singer Kyary Pamyu Pamyu, and he was one of the artists who didn’t come.

“It was disrespectful to the public that they didn’t cancel (the festival) and put everyone at risk,” said Saúl.