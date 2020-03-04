[package-siang:-will-muhyiddin-comply-with-in-hussein-onn’s-footsteps?]

Gelang Patah MP Lim Package Siang has questioned if Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will observe the instance set by Malaysia’s 3rd key minister Tun Hussein Onn and convene an crisis Parliament assembly to protected a vote of self-assurance. — Photograph by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Gelang Patah MP Lim Kit Siang has questioned if Primary Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will abide by the illustration established by Malaysia’s third key minister Tun Hussein Onn and convene an crisis Parliament meeting to safe a vote of self-confidence.

The DAP veteran additional that suspending the scheduled meeting from March nine to Might 18 could be witnessed as a signal that the Pagoh lawmaker does not have the greater part help of MPs to be a legitimate key minister.

“Is Muhyiddin ready to emulate the illustration of the 3rd primary minister, Tun Hussein Onn, who experienced convened an unexpected emergency assembly of Parliament on January 26, 1976 — 11 days just after his appointment as the third key minister of Malaysia on the death of Tun Razak — to display that he had the confidence of the greater part of the customers of Parliament?

“It was only immediately after a vote of self confidence in him as primary minister of Malaysia was handed by Dewan Rakyat on January 26, 1976 that Parliament went on with its standard company with the annual opening of Parliament mounted on March 30, 1976, which had as its initial functioning organization the oath-using ceremony of the then-new MP for Pekan, Najib Razak!” stated Lim in a push statement these days.

Lim also pointed out that this would be the to start with time in 6 decades that Parliament is conference throughout the Muslim fasting thirty day period of Ramadan.

He requested why Parliament are not able to convene to conclude its conference in advance of the start off of the fasting thirty day period which is envisioned to get started on April 25.

The Pakatan Harapan federal government collapsed immediately after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as primary minister and Bersatu resolved to leave the coalition last week.

Soon after a week of political uncertainty, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong appointed Muhyiddin as the eighth prime minister and he was subsequently sworn in on March 1.