Packers coach Matt LaFleur maintains defensive coordinator Mike Pettine and questions performance against 49ers | National sport

GREEN BAY – Matt LaFleur publicly questioned his players’ performance on Wednesday morning during the defeat against the San Francisco 49ers in NFC titles between 37 and 20 on Sunday – but the Packers coach remains with defensive coordinator Mike Pettine despite his miserable defensive performance.

At the traditional end-of-season press conference, LaFleur didn’t say whether Pettine – as part of the defense – would allow the 49ers to run Raheem Mostert back to run 220 yards and four touchdowns while apparently offering little resistance – this would return year round 2020 and instead said that he was still in the evaluation phase.

However, a source from the league confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the two men had met after the LaFleur press conference and Pettine was informed that he would be returning next season. ESPN.com was the first to report that Pettine would keep.

“We’re just working on everything and just trying to rate everything,” LaFleur replied to a reporter when asked directly whether Pettine would keep. “I think our defense has done a lot of great things. Obviously, the last game was very disappointing in terms of our performance. It just wasn’t good enough, especially when you come to such a championship game and you know what it’s about. All along the line. “

Abyssal second appearance against 49ers raises questions about Packer’s offenses when the offseason begins

When asked what happened in defense, LaFleur partially replied: “You definitely outdid us.”

LaFleur later said that he would meet with team president / CEO Mark Murphy to discuss any changes he was considering.

“Then we start making some decisions,” said LaFleur.

The defense showed a clear improvement in the second year with Pettine. According to LaFleur, this was a crucial point at the time of his hiring that he wanted to keep from coach Mike McCarthy’s staff.

Supported by the expensive free agent additions of full-backs Za’Darius and Preston Smith and security personnel Adrian Amos, the Packers finished ninth in the NFL with 32 teams with only 19.6 points per game. This is the club’s best result since the 2010 Super Bowl. The XLV team finished second in the NFL with 15.0 points per game. Last year the Packers took 25th place in the defense rating and allowed 25.0 points.

The 2019 defense also ranked 18th in overall defense (352.6 yards per game), but while the Packers in bags (41) finished 15th, their pass-rush was among the best in the NFL the impact on opposing quarterbacks and pressure. Last year, the Packers had more bags (44) but a less impressive pass rush, while also finishing 18th overall (354.4 yards per game).

Uncertainty threatens several packers who will soon become free agents

Still, the 49ers, who were so dominant in run-game quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, played Pettine’s crew thoroughly so that they only tried eight passes. At the same time, defense was not the only Packers unit outmaneuvered by 49ers employees.

“It wasn’t just defense. Our offensive and specialty teams weren’t up to date either,” said LaFleur. “I think it was a combination of many things. I think you have to give San Francisco credit. You definitely have us exceeded. “

The connections between the Packers and 49ers coaching staff are profound. LaFleur and 49ers trainer Kyle Shanahan are close friends and have worked together in Houston and Atlanta. LaFleur trained with 49er Defense Coordinator Robert Saleh in Central Michigan, where they were roommates and LaFleur was the best man at Saleh’s wedding. and Shanahan was Pettine’s offensive coordinator in 2014 when Pettine was the Cleveland Browns’ head coach. Shanahan joined the Atlanta Falcons in 2015 and was their offensive coordinator at LaFleur for two years, working under him as a quarterback coach.

“I just didn’t feel like we were playing with the same urgency, the same tenacity and the same tenacity,” said LaFleur. “We didn’t have the same lead we got earlier this season. It’s disappointing because we didn’t know what they would try. We knew exactly what they would try to do. We knew they would be leading football, and To be able to do that was extremely disappointing. I just didn’t think we played with the same effort that I saw earlier in the season. “

And that had still upset LaFleur, who was three days before the game, during his 30-minute question-and-answer session with the media.

Tom Oates: The defeat against the dominant 49ers shows that the packers still have a lot to do after a promising season

When asked how players with a berth in the Super Bowl LIV could play on the line with less than maximum effort, LaFleur replied, “It’s a great question. It’s something I’m just trying to figure out as we speak.”

Immediately after the game, no players indicated they were lacking in urgency or felt flat to start the game. LaFleur did not mention this as a concern either, although he apparently did not like what he saw on the film when he returned to Green Bay and evaluated the performance.

“I mean, I don’t understand because you are there. You have the opportunity to play in a Super Bowl and that is extremely troublesome,” said LaFleur on Wednesday. “We have to look at everyone. I’ll look inside myself and see why our players weren’t playing with burning hair. I think everyone in our organization has to do that. “

Neither the Smiths nor the quarterback Aaron Rodgers, two of the team’s top leaders, believed there was a huge difference between the Packers and the 49ers, who defeated Green Bay 50-0 in the first half of the two season meetings.

“(The gap) looks pretty big. You brought us in a couple of times. But I don’t think it’s that big. I think we’re very close, ”said Rodgers after the game. “I think we’re just a little more consistent if we don’t play with these guys consistently.” But we brought him to them twice. I have already said this: we have to get one of them at home. It is a different ball game. It is different with 20-degree weather and snow. Cold and wind are a different kind of game than playing here. “

Preston Smith added: “In my personal opinion, we’re closer (than it looked). They were just being executed when we didn’t. They had some big games and we didn’t have big stops that gave our offensive momentum or them in would bring a good field position. We didn’t put ourselves in a good position. These guys were executed and we didn’t. “

But LaFleur said on Wednesday that he believed there was a gap between the two teams and that the Packers had cut their work for themselves in this offseason to close them.

“It’s obvious,” said LaFleur. “I mean, we played them twice and they brought us twice. So that’s something we need to take a closer look at this off-season, because right now they’re the NFC class. You showed it over the course of the season and that’s a really good football team. It was disappointing to go out there and be hit like that. “

