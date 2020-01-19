Packers’ Davante Adams returns to the Bay Area as one of the best NFL recipients of National Sports

Adams

SANTA CLARA, California. – Davante Adams pulled his army green hoodie over his head and smiled.

“You know,” the Green Bay Packers star recipient said to a viewer near a laundry basket in the team’s locker room, “I’ve never been on the podium.”

It was mid-week when media attention and hype for Sunday’s NFC championship game increased between the Packers and the San Francisco 49ers. With the winner heading to Super Bowl LIV in Miami to face the winner of the AFC championship game between the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL wants key players to hold press conferences during the week instead of their usual locker room interviews – Feed their NFL network programming and various online outlets.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is deliberately interviewing his locker during the week, even had to hold two such press conferences, including a rare Q&A session on Friday.

Tom Oates: The packers have to go into a physical rematch with the 49ers

To be clear, Adams wasn’t nervous. If you’ve benefited from last week’s touchdown passes – or in the case of the NFC Divisional Playoff victory over Seattle, two touchdown passes and a huge 32-yard over-the-shoulder attack on the third two minutes behind We’re still in the game and the Packers are trying to end their victory – a couple of questions in front of a few dozen reporters and TV cameras in the media auditorium are no cause for concern.

It was interesting how Adams wore himself. He ironically mentioned that his recruitment ranking came from high school in Palo Alto, California. (“Is it a one-star thing?”) He spoke excitedly about how many of his friends and family members would take part in the game – he was 18 tickets and counting – and the return trip to the Bay Area was a “dream come true” for him , (“Obviously it doesn’t play in the Super Bowl in the Bay Area, but it is the next best.”) He even apologized to a reporter who asked him a question while Adams was still answering the previous one. (“I’m sorry to interrupt you.”) And he even told stories of opponents from soccer factory schools who made fun of his alma mater in the state of Fresno. (“You don’t want to respect the school I went to and I want to say,” It clearly means nothing, because look where we are. “)

“It’s not difficult to recognize his talent,” coach Matt LaFleur replied when asked mid-week what he knew about Adams when he started at Packers in January. “Whenever you put the tape in, whether you’re studying an opponent and watching a movie of him, he blinks across the screen.

“But what’s really cool is when you dig out these guys as people and know and see what he’s about as a person. He’s a great person. He’s a great person. He’s a great father, a great husband, a great team mate and a really smart soccer player. And every time you have a good person and add the intelligence he has, you get players of his caliber. He is super intelligent and has all the physical qualities. He has taken the right path . “

Hot? Not? No matter how you see Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, he’s targeting the Super Bowl

Nonetheless, Adam’s open, relaxed demeanor seemed a bit atypical to a player who is often unprepared on the field, but reluctant in the media and even skeptical in interviews about the intentions of unknown reporters. From the moment he scored a second-round goal in 2014, he was clearly confident – a confidence that Rodgers immediately noticed and didn’t waver after a disappointing, injury-related second season in 2015 – Adams shunned the look for a long time – and -mich, stereotypical wide receiver / diva persona.

Apparently with one minor exception.

“He posts a lot on social media, so you should get a little insight,” Rodgers said late in the week with an ironic smile. “That’s what all young millennials are doing these days.”

Regardless of Instagram and Snapchat, this could be Adam’s viral moment. After a Packers franchise single-game playoff record of 160 yards with clutch-catch after clutch-catch and a 49ers defense that is sure to stop him, Adams was to lead the otherwise unproven wide Packers reception corps to victory and a super Bowl berth, the rest of the football world could finally pay more attention to him.

After the players ‘meeting, Packers Defense wants to slow down the 49ers’ attack

As a two-time Pro Bowl selection, Adams had gigantic numbers last season, scoring 111 passes for 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns in just 15 games. But the Packers ended the 6: 9: 1 and missed the playoffs for the second year in a row. This year he missed four games with a painful lawn toe injury in the middle of the season and ended with 83 receptions for 997 yards and five touchdowns.

Sunday’s matchup against the 49ers is the third time Adams has played in an NFC championship game in his career, but the Packers have lost both of his first two chances. As a freshman in 2014, Adams helped Packers get to the NFC title game by scoring seven passes for 117 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown, in an NFC division win over Dallas. The following week, he only got a seven-meter pass in Seattle when the Packers collapsed against the Seahawks.

During the 2016 American NFC Championship Julio Jones scored nine passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns in Atlanta to lead the Falcons’ 44:21 victory, Adams scored three passes for 16 yards.

A breakout appearance against a future Pro Football Hall of Famer corner player in Richard Sherman would surely change the story.

How GM Brian Gutekunst revived the packers with movements that caused big splashes and small waves

“I’m not trying to be a superhero. I’m going into the game and running my routes, catching the ball and trying to do something with it,” Adams said. “I’m not going to freak out and tell Matt that we have this piece for me or need to install this piece. I’ll let them take care of what they have to do and I’ll go out and try to win my routes.

“The exploits can strike back teams. We have seen someone try to do too much in the past if you just do your job and trust the process. Trust that all of your teammates can handle their 1/11 and we’re good. ‘

During the week the game was scheduled, the Packers expected Sherman to do what he did for most of his career – line up on the left corner and stay there whether he faced Adams or not. But Sherman had problems with the opposite corner at the end of the season and could compete with Adams wherever he went.

“We expect that. But in this case we have a plan,” said LaFleur when Sherman stayed on the left. “I am sure that they will have a plan for Davante, whether someone is traveling with him or tarnishing him , You will no doubt have a plan for him.

“(But) we move it around quite a bit. So it will end up everywhere. ‘

Adams added, “Of course I won’t go into that and expect it to be worked out.”

From the stands to the game, Jared Veldheer’s journey leads to a key role as a backup for Packers

What Adams expects is to get the ball as many times as the offensive allows. After Adams’ appearance against Seattle last week, Rodgers gave him the greatest compliment by comparing the mental telepathy he and Adams now share with the connection Rodgers had with Jordy Nelson for so many years.

Now that it’s a Super Bowl berth’s turn, Rodgers knows that Adams has to tip the field in favor of the Packers to get them there.

“I think the most important thing at this point is that you are who you are. You have to understand what they will do to us. And obviously removing “17” must be at the top of the list because he’s so talented, “said Rodgers.” We’ll have to find ways to bring football closer to him. With the best offenses we’ve seen over the years, you’ll still find a way to get football to your darling. So we have to find a way to get him the ball, and we also need to have posts from other guys on the field because you’d expect that to be a focus of their defense. ‘

What if they succeed and get promoted to the Super Bowl LIV? Will Adams show even more who he is – beyond social media?

“I think for him it’s the way the entire team went through this year, and it’s a good feeling to be yourself and a bigger version of yourself – to allow the personality to come out,” Rodgers replied , “(LaFleur) wanted it to be a player-led team, and a player-led team needs to be led by men who are authentic and know who they are.

“We added people who I think really feel good when they are themselves. You know who you are. And Tae is one of those guys. As his production grows year after year, people will learn a lot more about him. ‘

Packers vs. 49ers: Three things to consider in the NFC championship

1.MAN WITH A PLAN

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, left, greets Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur after an NFL soccer game in Santa Clara, Calif., On Sunday, November 24, 2019. (AP Photo / Ben Margot)

BEN MARGOT, ASSOCIATED PRESS

There was a lot of discussion about the teams first meeting this season on November 24 when the 49ers defeated the Packers (37-8) at Levi Stadium. While the Packers players and coaches repeated the mantra that the game was a long time ago, the 49ers and the head coach didn’t matter at this point – presumably because they were hit so well Kyle Shanahan (top left) did their best to downplay the importance of the game. Why? Firstly, to avoid overestimating yourself.

But the game means something to Packer’s head coach Matt LaFleur (top right): This is a lesson about what you shouldn’t do this time. And, according to LaFleur, who used a fine-tooth comb to check out the movie of this game earlier in the week to get all sorts of lessons out, this starts with a smarter offensive game plan than the one he used the first time. His players must have noticed.

“We are definitely going into this game with a much better plan than the last time we played it,” said the Star Wide Receiver Davante Adams observed.

When asked why he thought Adams might think that way, LaFleur replied, “I think this is a product of these guys who have been in the system for a while. I hope they feel more comfortable and safe. I don’t think you have ever designed a game plan that you feel bad about. You always want to feel good about your game plan. But of course it was not good enough last time. There is no doubt about that. If you were beaten by 29 points that was not a good plan.

“We are confident (for this game), but in the end we have to go out and do it against a really good defense.”

What could this plan look like? Against a dominant foursome, LaFleur is likely to want a quarterback Aaron Rodgers to get the ball out of his hand quickly. It also suggests that he wants to move the bag so Rodgers has a better chance of escaping the rush and taking the ball to Adams, who set 160 yards for Packers’ off-season franchise last week with 160 yards in NFC Division playoffs win against Seattle.

As good as the 49ers were this season (# 2 in overall defense, # 8 in goal defense), they still had games in which opponents scored points; The 46 points from New Orleans in a defeat against the 49ers on December 8th certainly caught the attention of Packers coaches.

“If we left the game with eight points and lost at 29, the plan was obviously not good enough. It is not a blow to Matt or anyone. The execution was obviously not good enough,” said Adams. “I really like the plan as far as I’ve seen it and I think it’s a better way to attack this defense.” And yes, we are all ready for it. ‘

2. KITTLE TO BITS

San Francisco 49ers ‘George Kittle (85) in hand as Seattle Seahawks’ Ugo Amadi approaches during the first half of an NFL soccer game in Seattle on Sunday, December 29, 2019. (AP Photo / Stephen Brashear)

STEPHEN BRASHEAR, ASSOCIATED PRESS

With a multitude of talents on either side of the ball, it is difficult to choose only one 49er player who should be most troubling to the Packers. But a vote for a close end George Kittle (Above), who ended the season with strong team numbers in receptions (85), yards (1,053) and touchdown catches (five), is probably a smart tip. And the Packers have to be smart when it comes to defending him, because the 49ers saw opponents try out different techniques – and then passed the ball on to other players when needed.

“I feel like we’ve seen almost everything about how to stop Kittle – different things to do for our running game, lots of things,” said Shanahan. “Kittle always makes it difficult because he’s not just a one-dimensional player. You have to find a way to stop him in passing, but sometimes when you do it hurts you as much as a blocker while you’re playing. Sometimes when people do too much to stop Kittle, it makes things a lot easier in other ways.

“There is not really a place on the field where it cannot be effective for the crime and can help the crime. It is difficult to say that there are many close ends.”

Kittle scored six passes for 129 yards in the team’s first encounter, including a 61-yard touchdown. While he only managed three passes for 16 yards against Minnesota in the NFC division round last Sunday, the Packers know better than underestimating him.

“He’s a great player. He plays everywhere,” said LaFleur. “I think he’s the most complete ending in the National Football League. I love to see this guy play, just the emotions he plays with, the energy. He is a big part of this crime, a big part of this football team, and we have to make sure that we do our best to contain him as much as possible.

“He’ll get his touches, he’ll get his yards, but what we can’t beat is like the big deal when they last gave us the goalkeeper corner post when we played them up.” We just have to do our best to eliminate these types of games. “

The Packers might tend to physically get in the way of Kittle to disrupt his routes, but Defense Coordinator Mike Pettine warned that this could backfire with every failure. Instead, he will likely use a mix of coverages and assign Kittle to different defenders.

“There are a lot of different things, whether it’s multiple people, certain people in zones are targeting it,” Linebacker said Blake Martinez said. “Whatever it is, it’s always more than a pair of eyes on it.”

3. THIRD BELOW IS FIRST PRIORITY

STEVE APPS, STATE MAGAZINE

In a season where the Packers struggled with third place – only nine teams in the 32-team league were worse than the Packers, who converted 36% of their third place – it has never been uglier than against the 49ers in Week 12, when they finished Game 1 for 15 (6.7 percent) and actually stumbled while Rodgers was still in the game. Your only conversion was with backup quarterback Tim Boyle play in the garbage season.

Adams (above) called the performance “terrible,” and that might have been generous. You’ll need to find a way to defeat the second best defense in the NFL, a unit that allowed a conversion rate of 32.4% during the regular season and Minnesota on just seven total first-downs and a conversion rate of 2 to 12 stopped on third runs.

“I think it’s critical. You have to stay on the grass,” said LaFleur of the third success. “If you look at this type of defense, it’s difficult to get these explosive games. In order to be able to line up drives, you have to switch to “Third Down”. And that’s as good as defense. In fact, they missed many key players for a good part of the year. It will be a big challenge for us. But that will be absolutely critical to our success if we are only able to complete some of these long journeys to generate points. “

The good news? The Packers had their best game of the season in third-loss situations last week when they defeated Seattle. They converted 9 of 14 situations, including two clutch conversions on their last possession when Rodgers hit Adams (32 yards) and Jimmy Graham (9 yards) to use up the remaining watch. Could it be carried over?

“I think it’s game by game,” replied LaFleur. “I think a lot of our success will depend on how we behave with these first and second decreases, how we proceed with these third steps and try to give them a certain appearance. Ultimately, it’s about our boys winning these one-on-one matches. You always think of receivers and tight ends, but it will also be at the forefront. They will put us in situations where there is one-on-one and our boys have to win them in order for us to succeed. ‘

Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Hear him during the week from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with Mark Tauscher, former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman, at “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.

,