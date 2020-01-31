Packers Fire-Wide Receiver Trainer Alvis Whitted | National sport

GREEN BAY – Apparently, Alvis Whitted hasn’t done enough with the broad recipients of limited prestige he’s been given.

Matt LaFleur, coach of Green Bay Packers, fired Whitted on Thursday after a season as a reception coach. This year, the team’s reception team could do little beyond Davante Adams’ triple Pro Bowl lead.

Whitted is the first assistant coach that LaFleur fired from the baton that he put together in the last off-season.

“We would like to thank Alvis for all his contribution to our success this season,” said LaFleur in a press release. “He is a great man and we wish him, his wife Tracy and the rest of their family all the best.”

The hiring of a new receiver is the second LaFleur employee train in the off-season. Earlier this week, he hired experienced NFL assistant Jerry Gray to train the team’s defensive after former DB coach Jason Simmons moved to Carolina Panthers under new coach Matt Rhule.

It is unclear whether the Packers will make any further personnel changes in the coming days or weeks, although LaFleur said during his season-end press conference last week that he was evaluating the coaching staff.

Whitted, who played nine NFL seasons, didn’t have much to do in the post-Adams position due to the lack of proven talent. Geronimo Allison went into the offseason as number 2 of the team, but gave this position to Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the training camp.

Valdez-Scantling disappeared completely in the second half of the season and was a big disappointment. He only played a moment in the defeat of the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers.

Former UW Whitewater star Jake Kumerow was struggling to gain time on the offensive, and when he did, his options were limited.

The success story at Receiver was Allen Lazard, who finished the team’s number 2 year after starting training before joining the 53-man squad shortly before the start on September 5 in Chicago.

None of the recipients beyond Adams came into the league with strong family trees. While Adams was a second round choice in 2014, Valdes-Scantling, a fifth round choice in 2018, was the only choice that remained on the squad after Trevor Davis’ early dealings with Oakland. Allison, Lazard, Kumerow and rookie Darrius Shepherd, who started the year on the 53-man squad before being downgraded to the practice group, all entered the league as vacant free agents.

The Packers’ other two 2018 recipient pack draft picks, four-rounder J’Mon Moore and six-rounder Equanimeous St. Brown, have never suffered a defeat for the team in 2019. Moore was a big disappointment. Last training camp reduction, while St. Brown suffered an ankle injury in the pre-season and was placed in the seasonally injured reserve before the start of the regular season.

In the off-season, the Packers added Ryan Grant to the group, but Grant, who entered the fifth round with Washington, never played a punch after signing on October 16.

In his post-season press conference, general manager Brian Gutekunst admitted that the team needed more talent for receivers.

“Obviously Davante is a first class recipient. I think he proved it again this year. He is a dynamic player, ”said Gutekunst. “I thought different people showed up in different games. I thought Allen Lazard had some pretty good moments in the clutch time. Here’s a guy that we cut and brought back that goes into a quarter-final in the NFC championship game.

“I thought there were people who showed up at pretty big moments. (But) we had no one who has consistently entered this role. I think there will be an opportunity for these guys next year and I think that will be a position that we would like to add. “

Adams led the receiver with 83 receptions for 997 yards and five touchdowns, despite missing four games with a lawn toe injury. The Packers’ next three top passers were Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams and Jimmy Graham.

Lazard ended the year with 35 receptions for 477 yards and three touchdowns, a significant achievement as he had no reception in the first five games of the season.

What happened to Valdes-Scantling is one of the great secrets of the season. In the last nine games of the regular season, he got five passes for 36 yards. He managed to catch an 8-yard catch in the NFC Divisional Playoffs against Seattle.

Allison, who was on the pace for a season of 1,000 meters in 2018 before a core muscle injury requiring surgery ended his year, was also disappointing. He struggled with drops and ball safety, only got 34 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season game and had only three catches for 19 yards in the playoffs.

LaFleur was asked to rate its recipients during its final press conference. He replied, “I think there were a lot of good things and there are a lot of things we need to improve – in all positions, not just the broad audience. We have to get all of our boys to play at the highest level, and I don’t think this has always been the case this season. There’s more for us. All we can do as a coaching staff is try to keep our players at their best. And given the efforts, there is more for us. “

,