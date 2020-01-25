Packer’s GM Brian Gutekunst discusses the 2019 season

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst met the media on Friday morning to discuss the 2019 season.

Gutekunst also spoke about the off-season, which may not include a huge free agent splash like last year.

“I think there will be a bit more restrictions if we are able to do everything we want to do with the guys who are already here to do something like we did last year,” said Gutekunst. “When I say that, I think there will be a lot of opportunities for us to improve our football team, be it in an unrestricted manner or in any other way.” We are financially solid at the moment to do what we have to do to get where we need to be. “

While Aaron Jones had a breakout season and Aaron Rodgers remained one of the best QB-WR duos in the NFL with Davante Adams, the Packers seemed to be an offensive playmaker this season.

Gutekunst admitted that the team was active to fix this.

“Before the close of trading, we might want to see if it makes sense to add another explosive offensive player,” said Gutekunst. “There weren’t many options, and I didn’t think they were particularly valuable. I was also very optimistic that some of our young players would improve and get us where we needed to be. “

A 36-year-old quarterback asked Gutekunst whether he would consider appointing Rodger’s potential successor this year.

“Obviously he’s still playing at the elite level, but for me Ron Wolf and Ted Thompson raised me, so if there’s a quarterback that we think is a starter in the National Football League, we’ll never miss it.” Gutekunst said before adding: “I am very happy that ’12’ is back and I am very excited to see what he can do in the second year (in the new offensive).”

While the Super Bowl season didn’t end the way the team wanted it to, Gutekunst said the foundation for the future was laid.

“What far exceeded my expectations was how this group came together and worked as a team,” said Gutekunst. “They put their individual things aside and put the team above everything. This is not always the case in the National Football League. This group and this group of executives who were in this locker room decided that it would be. “