Packers GM Brian Gutekunst wants to close the gap and build on the success of 2019 national sport

GREEN BAY – Brian Gutekunst went into the offseason a year ago and knew he needed to do something drastic to make the Green Bay Packers legitimate playoff rivals again. The managing director, who was active in the second year, acted decisively.

He signed four seasoned freelance agents – outline players Za’Darius and Preston Smith, security officer Adrian Amos and guardian Billy Turner – to consolidate positions where aging veterans or less successful draft picks had left the team vulnerable. All four turned out to be reliable and durable, and Za’Darius Smith proved to be a transformative dressing room presence – but the four came with an expensive price tag of $ 56 million in the form of a guaranteed entry bonus.

He made some tough calls to players who had been in the organization for a long time, and waved goodbyes to linebackers Clay Matthews and Nick Perry. He made no effort to sign the recipient Randall Cobb again and stop experienced defender Mike Daniels the eve of the training camp. While Matthews and Cobb have been relatively productive with their new teams, it’s hard to argue that he was wrong about one of these steps.

And he invested a few picks for the first round in the defense with Edge Rusher Rashan Gary and Safety Darnell Savage, made a brilliant choice in the second round of the Mississippi offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins and just finished the third round. All-rounder Jace Sternberger, who flashed at the end of the year. However, Gary spent most of the season on the bench behind the Smiths and Savage had an up and down season as a starter.

Now that he has seen his team under coach Matt LaFleur score a pleasantly surprising 13: 3 in the first year, he is blown twice by the Super Bowl LIV-bound San Francisco 49ers – also from a not so scarce result knows there is still a lot to be done to close the gap between the two NFC rivals and build on the club’s success in 2019.

“Last year I thought we had to do some important things to get ahead and be the kind of team that can fight for championships. I didn’t think we were close enough, ”Gutekunst said at a press conference at the end of the season on Friday. “We wouldn’t be able to do that if we hadn’t done a few things.

“I feel like we’re all-in every year.” I don’t think we’re trying to build for windows. It is Green Bay, Wisconsin, we have Aaron Rodgers and we will be there every year. We think so. I just thought we had to do a lot last year to get where we want to go.

“The upper limit limits what you can do. We had a little space last year and thought it was the best decision for our football team at that time. “

On the offensive

A year ahead, and while Gutekunst’s interventions improved the defense – regardless of how miserable the unit looked last Sunday with the inability to stop the 49ers running back from Raheem Mostert – he now faces a similarly daunting task, his offense to improve and defeat Rodgers The weapons must be better in LaFleur’s second year.

From a thin, wide reception team behind the three-time pro bowler Davante Adams to an uncertain close end position in which the veteran Jimmy Graham is unlikely to return, to an important long-time offensive line starter (Bryan Bulaga) heading for the free agency Gutekunst enters his third offseason as GM not only with a renovation project on this side of the ball, but also some defense challenges.

Gutekunst certainly sounded as if he wasn’t going to linebackers Blake Martinez or B.J. To bring Goodson back. Both lack the speed required to play the position in today’s NFL. While the third round of 2018 is up for Oren Burks, it is rarely played in the first two years, and there is no reason to believe that it will be the answer in 2020. And even if that were the case, Inside Linebacker will still need one.

Added to this is the team’s stated wish to extend the nose tackle against Kenny Clark, who is entering the fifth year of his rookie deal option as the team’s first choice in 2016 and could hold out if no new agreement is reached focus on changing the offense.

“I think there will be a bit more (financial) constraints if we are able to do everything we want to do with the guys who are (and want to) already here to be able to doing something like we did last year, ”Gutekunst said. “When we say that, I think there will be a lot of opportunities for us to improve our football team, be it in free action or otherwise. We’re financially pretty solid right now to do what we have to do to get where we need to go. “

A broad receiver seems to be the team’s biggest need, and Gutekunst even admitted it when he said he was trying to improve the position at the close in October when the 49ers traded for Emmanuel Sanders and the New England Patriots for him Mohamed Sanu. According to a league source, the Packers were interested in the recipient DeVante Parker from Miami Dolphins, but the price for Miami was too high.

“When we were through the first part of the season before the close of trading, we wanted to find out if it made sense to add another explosive offensive player,” said Gutekunst. “There weren’t many options. And those who were (there) weren’t particularly valuable in my opinion. We looked at that, but I was also very optimistic that some of our young players would improve and get us where we need to be. “

Wanted recipient

Geronimo Allison, who is heading for unrestricted freedom of action, has declined in its fourth season; Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who opened the season as the team’s number 2, disappeared in the second half. Former UW Whitewater star Jake Kumerow has little to do with the limited offensive options he was given. and 2018 draft picks J’Mon Moore (cut at the end of the training camp) and Equanimeous St. Brown (injured reserve) played no defeat.

Only Allen Lazard, who started the training team year before joining the 53-man squad shortly before the start, made a real promise: in the last eleven games of the regular season, he won 35 passes for 477 yards and three touchdowns, after not catching a single run in the first five weeks.

“Obviously Davante is a first class recipient. I think he proved it again this year. He is a dynamic player, ”said Gutekunst. “I thought different people came forward in different games. I thought Allen Lazard had some pretty good moments in the clutch time. Here’s a guy that we cut and brought back that goes into a quarter-final in the NFC championship game.

“I thought there were people who showed up in some pretty big moments: Gutekunst said. “(But) we haven’t had anyone who has consistently entered this role. I think there will be an opportunity for these guys next year and I think that will be a position that we would like to add.”

Gutekunst will have to show that he has the magical recipient control that his predecessor Ted Thompson had. While the Packers haven’t had much success in the first round since coach / GM Mike Sherman moved into Javon Walker in 2002, Thompson found 2006 (Greg Jennings), 2007 (James Jones), 2008 (Jordy Nelson), 2011 (Cobb ) and 2014 (Adams).

LaFleur and Gutekunst should have a better feel for which type of receiver best suits the scheme.

“For the guys you got back, you know what they can do, and then you know in which areas they need to be improved or where you may need to add some parts,” said LaFleur. “You never really know until to be in the ditch with these people and in the field and really let them know what they can and can’t do in certain situations. “

complete control

After last Sunday’s defeat, Rodgers admitted losing twice to the 49ers – including a combined defeat of 50-0 in the first two halves and a combined defeat of 74:28 – a clear indication that the Packers had one more Long way to go The 49ers, who not only thoroughly outmatched Green Bay, but also, as LaFleur himself admitted, outmatched him and his staff.

But Rodgers added that the gap may not be as big as those two losses – and the quarterback who insisted on playing the 49ers in Green Bay might have given a different result, at least a more competitive one ,

“Well, it looks pretty big. You met us a couple of times,” Rodgers said of the gap. “But I don’t think it’s that big. I think we’re very close. I think we’re only a little more consistent if we don’t play with these guys consistently. But we got them in their place twice. I said this before: we have to get one of these (NFC championship games) at home, it’s a different ball game, it’s different in 20-degree weather and snow, cold and wind, it’s a different kind of game than that Play (in California). “

But both LaFleur and Gutekunst seem to be entering the offseason because they believe the separation is big – and they have a lot to do to reduce the differential.

“There is obviously a big gap. I mean we played them twice and they brought us twice, ”said LaFleur. “So this is something that we need to take a closer look at this off-season because right now they are the NFC class. They showed it over the course of the season and it is a really good football team. It was disappointing to go out there and to be beaten like this. “

While the 2020 schedule won’t be released until spring, the Packers will face the 49ers again at Levi’s Stadium next season. Until then, it is up to Gutekunst to close this gap – however big it may be.

“I think the two games we played showed that we have a lot to do if we want to be at that level,” he said. “At the same time, they were number 1 and we were number 2 in the NFC.

“Different every year. Next year there will be new challenges, whether you or someone else. In my opinion, we are constantly working to be as good as possible. We know that there are many areas in which we can improve We want to do that. “

