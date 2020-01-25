Packers GM faces the challenge of moving the team to the next step

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 / 6:59 PM CST / Updated: January 24, 2020 / 6:59 PM CST

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (AP) After Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has built a team that has increased from six to 13 wins in the regular season, he faces a major off-season.

A major overhaul brought the Packers to the NFC championship game after missing the playoffs of the past two seasons. With a 36-year start-up back in Aaron Rodgers and less draft capital than a year ago, Gutekunst will now try to list the missing parts that brought a win before the first Super Bowl since the 2010 season. It will be difficult to take this next step. The San Francisco 49ers blew up the Packers twice, including 37-20 in last week’s NFC title fight.

“I think the two games we played showed that we have a lot to do if we want to be at this level,” said Gutekunst on Friday. “At the same time, they were number 1 and we were number 2 in the NFC. Different every year. We know that there are many areas in which we can improve. We want to do that. “

Free players in Green Bay include right-wing attacker Bryan Bulaga, kicker Mason Crosby and center-back Blake Martinez. The determination of these futures will be the starting point.

Bulaga has had an excellent season, but Gutekunst has to weigh the quality of the game in relation to age (he turns 31 a few days after the start of the Free Agency) and injury history (he only started for the second time in all 16 games) his career).

“He obviously had a really good year,” said Gutekunst. “He could be out there all season, which was important. Of course we’d like to have a man like Bryan Bulaga back, but we’ll still get through it and see how these things work. “

Crosby made 91.7 percent of his field goal attempts the best of his career. He wants to stay with the team that created him in 2007, but will be 36 just before the start of the regular season and could be a hot asset and possibly the top kicker on the market.

“From the point of view of my scout, his leg strength, his strength, his accuracy, everything is there,” said Gutekunst. “Mason will keep kicking for a while if he wants to, and we would definitely love to have him back.”

Martinez has taken first or second place in the last three seasons and received four All-Pro votes. However, he struggled at the pace of the 49ers in the championship game. Gutekunst said that speed is “no doubt” a necessity for this position, and suggested that this could be a position he would like to improve.

In the last postseason, Gutekunst signed full-backs Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, security guard Adrian Amos and legal guard Billy Turner on the first day of the election. These four – especially the three defenders – were instrumental in Green Bay’s strong season. For the players he would like to recruit, he said that he may not be as aggressive when it comes to hiring free agents.

“We are financially pretty solid right now to do what we have to do to get where we need to go,” Gutekunst said.

The negotiation phase for free agents begins on March 16, with the signing phase beginning on March 18. The draft will be held from April 23 to April 25. Last year the Packers had a couple of picks for the first round. This year they pick up at 30th place.



