Packers hold Seahawks in the division round

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – Aaron Rodgers connected eight times with Davante Adams over 160 meters and two touchdowns, Green Bay’s defense built up a lively rally in Seattle and the Packers won 28:23 on Sunday evening and reached the NFC championship game for the third time in six years.

Aaron Jones rushed for 62 yards and two first-half goals for the Packers (14-3), who will compete against San Francisco next weekend.

“It’s really fun here. There are only four teams left, and we are one of them, and we have a legitimate chance, ”said Rodgers, who was in the round of 16 for his 17th career start after the season for 243 yards. He has 38 touchdown passes in the playoffs, good for fifth place in league history.

Russell Wilson continued the Seahawks comeback (12: 6), this time after a 21: 3 halftime deficit. However, the Packers forced the second sack of the game shortly before Preston Smith’s two-minute warning. That was fifth place in Green Bay. Za’Darius Smith, the other free agent who contributed to the defense last spring, also had two sacks.

The Seahawks never got the ball again.

“I couldn’t be happier for our boys. They did a lot of hard work,” said coach Matt LaFleur. “They’re a group that sticks together and they don’t blink.”

Rodgers sealed the win with two third throws: a 32-yard goal against Adams with 2:19 and a 9-yard goal against Jimmy Graham with 3:19 after the two-minute warning to defeat a Seahawks team playing this season 8: 1 was on the way.

“I’m just going to enjoy a good glass of Scotch tonight,” said Rodgers, “and get ready for the San Fran film and get ready for a tough opponent.”

Rodgers called for a certain payback five years ago when the Packers had a 16-0 half-time lead in the NFC championship game in Seattle and lost 28-22 in extra time. The Seahawks have not been in the conference’s title fight since then, let alone in the Super Bowl. However, Rodgers runs out of time nine years after his only championship than Wilson. While many of Green Bay’s performances weren’t particularly good, Rodgers and LaFleur certainly did well with so many hold-on-the-end wins in the coach’s rookie season.

“Let’s be honest. I don’t know that even our fans felt extremely safe in us,” said Rodgers.

The Seahawks only gained a plus of seven points in the regular season, which is the habit of rallies in the second half. Wilson did some of the best work of his eight-year career in 2019, helping the Seahawks to stay on course despite a steady number of injuries, including late field setbacks that triggered the Marshawn Lynch emergency call.

Wilson threw 64 yards on seven scrambles and completed 21 of 31 passes for 277 yards. After half-time, he sent 69, 84 and 79 touchdown drives straight out of the gate. Lynch scored two of them and Wilson accused Tyler Lockett of the other.

“Every time I looked up, he left someone in his pocket and created and expanded plays,” said LaFleur. “He has done that throughout his career.”

Lynch’s second touchdown of 9:33 left shortened the lead to 28-23, but Jaire Alexander blew up the 2-point conversion attempt with a sack onto an unblocked flash. The Packers returned the ball to the Seahawks with a second punt in a row, this time 4:54 at Seattle 22, but Wilson had no more tricks in his seemingly bottomless pocket.

Lynch, who has 12 rushing touchdowns in 13 postseason career games to occupy fourth place in NFL history, had only 26 yards on 12 carry.

