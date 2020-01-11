Packers Ignoring Russell Wilson ‘s Lambeau Field Battles National

Loading...

GREEN BAY – Mike Pettine wasn’t here for any of the games, and frankly, the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator doesn’t care about them.

So yes, while Russell Wilson has never had a win at Lambeau Field, Packers’ defense won’t count on history to neutralize the Seattle Seahawks quarterback during Sunday’s NFC Divisional playoff.

“I know the file here, but that doesn’t mean anything at this point. … It is clear that the guy who does everything for them is Wilson, ”said Pettine midweek as the Packers focused their planning efforts on Wilson, whose teams were 0-3 with the Packers at Lambeau Field and 4-0 against the Packers The Packers face them – including the 2014 NFC Championship Game – at Seattle CenturyLink Field. “I just think that every game has its own circumstances.

“What was the matchup? Where were you offensive? What was the level of talent against each other? It is not worth the time for me to look back because the circumstances are so different now. I didn’t really care about past appearances.

“He is ready to go and I don’t know if there is a quarterback who is currently playing at a higher level in the NFL. We certainly won’t depend on him coming to Lambeau and taking a break because he has done before. We expect his best. “

Wilson’s games at Lambeau Field were 2015 (27-17 losses), 2016 (38-10 losses) and 2017 (17-9 losses). In these three games, he completed only 57.3% of his passes, threw only three touchdown passes against six interceptions, averaging only 6.3 meters per graduation, and had a quarterback rating of 60.4.

“I don’t like going back too much just because I think this is the team this year,” said Wilson. We have to play great football against a very, very good football team. This is really our only focus at the moment.

“For us it’s really about this moment, this next game, this game. When we’re on the road, we really learned how to implement this idea of ​​being great on the road. Hopefully we can use it for this game and one playing great soccer game. “

For the Seahawks, who are 8-1 this season, including last Sunday’s NFC wildcard victory in Philadelphia, Wilson has to shoulder most of the responsibility for crime. Injuries have devastated NFL number 4 – the Seahawks are counting on Marshawn Lynch, who retired three weeks ago when injuries occurred – and messed up their line. How much magic Wilson can conjure up by prolonging the games and running out of pocket with his runnability, and how often he throws the wide-angle receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf off the field will be critical to the Seahawks’ chances.

“He’s always ready when we need him. He’s always ready to carry the whole thing on his shoulders when we need it,” said Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. “We like to play balanced football for the right reasons. However, if this is not the case, you can devote yourself to what you need as a balanced team. “

“If the weather was really bad, we can turn to the running game. If we are unable to play football, we can go to the passing game. They don’t know what will happen on a particular day. This is how we have always structured our approach. “

Matt LaFleur, Packers head coach, added: “He is unique in his ability to create and expand. You can never assume that the game is over. He has an uncanny ability, even if he’s wrapped up, he can get out of things. I’ve had some experience with him in the past and he definitely keeps the game interesting. “

Throughout the week, Pettine emphasized to his front line players how important it is to be disciplined when the pass goes forward. At the same time, however, he also emphasized to secondary school players how Wilson’s expanded games can quickly become groundbreaking games.

“Russell’s ability to keep the games alive is always up to date on how they will change their routes,” said Darnell Savage. “You really have to think of it as two games – the first game, and when the game breaks down and Russell starts to move, it’s a whole new game. Just stay disciplined and keep your eyes in the right places. Just don’t relax really. Just stay with him. “

Extra points

The Packers named four players in their injury report as questionable, especially the defensive duel against Kenny Clark (back). Clark practiced on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday and is expected to play, but his snaps may be limited. Also questionable: Clark’s support, Tyler Lancaster (illness), defender Danny Vitale (knee / illness) and Dexter Williams (illness) in 3rd place … For the Seahawks the start of the left duel against Duane Brown (knee) and the second duel questionable against George Fant (groin area), and Carroll said they will make decisions about the season, while left guard Mike Iupati (neck) is doubtful about the start. While Jamarco Jones would give the go-ahead on the left, the Seahawks may have to attack Chad Wheeler, who was removed from the training team earlier this week, if Brown and Fant are unable to play. … Packer’s tight end Jimmy Graham, who played three seasons in Seattle and was one of Wilson’s groomsmen, remains one of Wilson’s best friends. “He and a lot of people in this locker room helped me through some tough times in my career when I blew my knee out,” Graham said. “It was a will for the boys in this locker room and my old teammates and Pete Carroll. Everyone has stayed with me through this injury. Obviously, I have a lot of love for many of these guys over there because they did something in some of the darkest moments of my career. “Snow for Saturday, but clear skies and temperatures in the low 20s for the day. “It looked like we were going to play on Saturday, we had a repeat of 2007,” said Crosby, referring to the snowy NFC division game between the teams. “The temperatures don’t look too cold and we’ll just keep looking at the wind. I’m really not worried until I’m here on Sunday and then I go out and see what it looks like when we step onto the field . “