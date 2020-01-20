Packers Notes: Despite the defeat, 2019 was a special season for Aaron Rodgers because it was national sport again

SANTA CLARA, California. – Aaron Rodgers doesn’t know how many years he has and he doesn’t know how many times he will be in a Super Bowl victory.

But the 36-year-old, two-time NFL MVP quarterback from Green Bay Packers knows this: The 2019 season meant a lot to him.

“This will always be special,” said Rodgers. “Because it was fun again.”

Although it ended in his third consecutive defeat in an NFC championship game when he lost 37:20 to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

“You realize how difficult it is to get here, but the beauty of this sport is that it’s a real team sport. You rely on so many other people,” said Rodgers, who teamed up for the 2010 Super Bowl XLV Title and has since lost the 2014, 2016 and 2019 NFC championship games in Seattle, Atlanta and San Francisco respectively.

“It’s always a challenge. That’s why this game is a beautiful game, because there are so many uncertainties and it takes so many different people to get to this point. I wouldn’t say that this was our most talented team, but it was also not the year 2010 and we have just found a way.

“We found a lot this year.”

However, they found no way on Sunday to earn a 27-0 half-time deficit with an inappropriate game on both sides of the ball. In defense, they ran 49s that ran back Raheem Mostert, 220 yards and four touchdowns. On the offensive, they converted only three out of nine situations and made two sales – a false exchange between Corey Linsley and Rodgers and a Rodgers interception for Geronimo Allison.

Still, the Packers reduced the lead to 31-20 in the second half and may have had a chance to make things more interesting with another defensive stop in the fourth quarter.

Gold Rush: The San Francisco 49ers head to the Super Bowl LIV after walking past Green Bay Packers 37-20

“It felt like we were going on the offensive. We got chunk games, converted third downs and brought the ball to Davante (Adams), ”said Rodgers. “I felt we just needed something to get there and give ourselves a chance. With a stopover and a score, it would have been really interesting to get to a one-score game. But we just couldn’t. ‘

Change is coming

With a number of needs – particularly regarding the skills on the offensive side of the ball – and a multitude of familiar faces that are becoming unrestricted free players, the Packers know that the lineup for 2020 could be significantly different. Experienced free agents include kicker Mason Crosby, right-back Bryan Bulaga, central defender Blake Martinez, corner defender Tramon Williams and the tight Marcedes Lewis.

“It’s just tough. You can’t hide it,” said a tearful Martinez after the game in the locker room. “After that, my contract ended. It was a special place for me. This is a special place for me. It gave me my opportunity. I love Green Bay and the fans. Everything about it, the players, the team – this year was special for me with the guys we had. I have never had a group like this that wanted to win and get better every day. It was great to lead this group. Whatever happens in the free hand, I will never forget this year. ‘

Tom Oates scores top marks for Green Bay Packers’ defeat by San Francisco 49ers in NFC title game (37:20)

Bulaga suffered a number of injuries and managed to start every game, except for the NFC division’s playoff win against Seattle last week when he was ill. He confirmed on Sunday night that he would play in 2020, whether in Green Bay or elsewhere.

“It was home,” said Green Bay Bulaga. “I started a family, grew up in Green Bay, bought my first house, got married and had children. It was fantastic. I am not sure if this is the case or not, but we will cross this bridge when we get there and see what is going on. ‘

David Bakhtiari said on the left: “For me it is basically the last piece for the old people in the line when I came in as a newcomer. He helped me without knowing that it would grow and become the player I am today He is my real device, my tandem device. I don’t want to think about not working with him. I will have positive thoughts and think that he will be here and be a packer for life. “

Amos, Alexander injured

The Packers lost half of their starting position as a security guard during the game. Adrian Amos suffered a chest injury and corner kick Jaire Alexander suffered a thumb injury. Neither player returned, although Amos remained in the game a few games after his injury when he faced Tevin Coleman in the second quarter. Coleman was also injured during the game and left the field with a motorized cart that appeared to have a serious shoulder injury.

Alexander left the Packers dressing room with a plaster cast on his right hand and confirmed to the State Journal that he had actually broken his thumb.

“I’m fine,” he said.

Although the team activated Safety Raven Greene from the injured reserve on Saturday afternoon, he was inactive for the game. Fullback Danny Vitale (knee) was also inactive.

Third-down issues continue

After Rodgers suffered an anemic 1:15 defeat in the 37: 8 loss against the 49ers on November 24 and the 13-0 loss against the Packers The 49ers continued on Sunday.

The Packers ended the game 3 to 9, but took the lead 0 to 4 in the first half and contributed to their 27-0 halftime deficit.

Their problems started with the first driveway, after they had gained 23 meters in their first four games and appeared to face a manageable third and a threesome of their own 48-meter line in rhythm. But Rodgers Pass for Jamaal Williams won just two meters, and head coach Matt LaFleur decided to climb from midfield to the fourth and first goal instead of trying.

“If you throw a flat route, you usually get at least 3 (meters). Maybe somewhere (up to) 6 meters. And we have two,” said LaFleur. “It wasn’t good enough. Again I have to go back and see why it didn’t work. But that was obviously a big chunk just because we knew it would be important to start quickly. If you go down and score, you may have a different game. I dont know. But that definitely hurt us. “

