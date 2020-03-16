Packers Tailgate Tour 2020 incorporates cease in La Crosse

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 / 05:01 PM CDT / Current: Mar 10, 2020 / 05:01 PM CDT

The 15th once-a-year Eco-friendly Bay Packers Tailgate Tour is set for May perhaps 15-17 and will kick off with a halt in La Crosse that rewards Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Space.

The La Crosse stop will welcome tour celebrities at the La

Crosse Centre from 6-8:30 p.m. and attribute food stuff, Q&A session and

autographs, and giveaways. Value for the tailgate celebration is $75 and doorways

will open at 5 p.m.

Tickets can be acquired on the internet in this article or in particular person at Habitat ReStore, 3181 Berlin Generate, La Crosse, or at Competition destinations in La Crosse, Onalaska, and Holmen.

“The Packers are thrilled to embark on the 15th

annual Tailgate Tour,” explained Packers president Mark Murphy in a team information

launch. “We’re very pleased to be supporting a wide variety of superb non-earnings

corporations in the course of the tour and signing up for our admirers in producing a good effects

in their communities.”

This year’s Tailgate Tour has a specific focus, celebrating

the forthcoming 10-yr anniversary of the franchise’s Tremendous Bowl XLV

victory. Joining Murphy on the tour buss will be Nick Collins, Brandon

Jackson, James Jones, John Kuhn, James Starks, and Tramon Williams.

Other tour stops involve: Madison on Could 16 (Alliant

Vitality Center’s Exhibition Corridor, 6 p.m.) and Milwaukee on May possibly 17 (Brookfield

Conference Center, 1 p.m.)