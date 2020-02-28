[paddington-are-living:-updates-as-all-train-lines-blocked-at-acton-right-after-casualty-on-the-tracks]

All train lines out of Paddington Station have been blocked right after reviews of a casualty on the tracks at Acton.

The incident took put on Friday night (January 28) at about seven.30pm on the line amongst Heathrow Airport and Paddington in Central London.

TfL Rail, Heathrow Convey and Excellent Western Railway expert services are all currently being effected by the incident. There are significant delays at Paddington, with just about each scheduled provider afflicted.

The problem of the target and situation all-around the incident are not yet recognized. We await an update from London Ambulance Company and British Transport Law enforcement.

Nationwide Rail claimed: “The emergency solutions are dealing with an incident among London Paddington and Southall . As a result, trains to and from London Paddington could be cancelled, delayed or revised.

“We anticipate that disruption will continue on until finally 22: 00.”

