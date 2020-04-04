Paddleboarding provides physical and mental benefits

ST. Petersburg, Florida-There is still a way to stay out and get out of the way, even at this social distance.

Aimee Conlee knows directly the benefits of paddleboarding.

“You can really immerse yourself completely completely, because you can really get away from everything,” Conley said. “We are very lucky to live in this beautiful area with the opportunity.”

That was how she founded Urbankai, a fitness-focused paddle board and kayak company 10 years ago.

“When you’re paddling on the water, it’s really proven that you’re really helping your anxiety and relaxing with its physical activity and getting sunlight. Conley explained.

This was a helpful activity for many families accustomed to the new lifestyle.

“Currently, parents are in such a difficult position that they can help them,” said Conlee. “Especially, there are small children who are trying to activate, entertain, and stay educated. All at once.”

A low-impact workout suitable for all ages. Fitness like water therapy.

Brett Putnam, who lives in St. Petersburg, has found paddleboarding to be beneficial during these uncertain times.

“This will eventually end, but for now it’s difficult, but taking care of yourself during these tough times is really important. One way to do it is to Get out and refresh your mind, refresh your body and stay active, “said Putnam.

Now that we spend more time at home, it’s a change in pace and a change in scenery.

“Because there are manatees, dolphins, stingrays, all kinds of fish and birds, touching such nature and being lonely is very therapeutic because there is all the space around you.” Said.

Opportunity to go out and move while observing all precautionary measures.

