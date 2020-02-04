Padma Lakshmi receives love and hatred for wearing the shirt of Colin Kaepernick – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML8bf38590fe72efe178b70d18c18ae21d11%

The presenter of & # 39; Top chef & # 39; It sparks a debate on social media after it has shown its support to the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback by posting a photo of her with her Super Bowl Sunday shirt.

Padma Lakshmi has sparked a discussion about his support for Colin Kaepernick. A few hours before the former quarterback team, the San Francisco 49ers, faced the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, the “The best chef“The host showed a photo of her with a shirt with her name and her old number on it.

The 49-year-old television personality made use of his Instagram account on Sunday 2 February to share the controversial post. Together with the hashtags “superbowllliv” and “kaepernick”, he became enthusiastic in the subtitle section of the photo “Shout out to courage @ kaepernick7”.

Lakshmi’s post quickly caused negative reactions from some of his followers. A reply: “I have just lost all respect for you!” Another one ordered: “Take off that filthy shirt.” A third asked: “What courage? Kneel before the national anthem? Wear a shirt with the image of Fadel Castros? Do you make more money with attacks on the United States than with football?” Added a room: “Booo. Are you against America? Sad.”

A user who criticized Padma Lakshmi.

One person expressed anger toward Lakshmi.

Another who did not agree with the TV presenter.

However, not all Lakshmi fans agreed. Many continued to support their position. “Bless your heart … and his,” a supporter supported her. Another fan wrote: “Great shirt, Padma, and as someone who served in the army for 23 years, I could no longer agree with you.” A third called her “an incredible person” before adding: “I didn’t realize how politically and socially aware you are. Hella appreciates that you use your platform in this way. #ImWithKaep. ‘

In the meantime, he received support from another user.

Kaepernick himself caused controversy in 2016 when he decided to kneel during the national anthem before a competition as a token of protest against racial inequality. He has since been a free agent, but has not yet been signed by an NFL team. In October 2017, the 32-year-old athlete filed a collusion complaint against the competition and the owners for collusion to deprive him of labor rights.

Lakshmi was not the only star that showed support for Kaepernick on Sunday. “Selma“Director Ava DuVernay stated on Twitter:” Today, during the Super Bowl, the National Football League and its allies will disinfect and co-opt a black protest movement. I refuse to see that happen before my eyes as if everything was fine. Some things are worth more than an afternoon of football. ”