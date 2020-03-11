PAF fighter pilot dies as F-16 crashes through Pakistan Working day rehearsals

Wing Commander Noman Akram was the Commanding Officer of Sargodha-centered 9 Squadron | ThePrint Team

New Delhi: A Pakistan Air Power (PAF) pilot was killed Wednesday when an F-16 fighter plane crashed in Islamabad throughout rehearsals for a parade on Pakistan Day, noticed on 23 March.

The crash transpired even though the pilot, Wing Commander Noman Akram, was making an attempt a manoeuvre mid-air.

Akram was awarded the coveted Sher Afgan Trophy for becoming the finest marksman in a levels of competition final 12 months. He was the Commanding Officer of the Sargodha-based 9 Squadron, the initially fighter squadron of the PAF.

The squadron experienced taken component in the PAF procedure Swift Retort on 27 February, a working day following the Indian Air Force (PAF) executed the Balakot air strikes versus a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camp in Pakistan.

Wing Commander Akram was also the one who flew Pakistan Army main Basic Qamar Javed Bajwa in an F-16 when he visited the Sargodha foundation in December final yr.

Also Study: 1965 India-Pakistan war: How IAF’s heroes slayed PAF’s excellent Sabre fighter jets

A memorial for his squadron

Even though his squadron took portion in Swift Retort, Akram’s name is reportedly not outlined on the memorial erected by the PAF to commemorate the operation.

It mentions two namesakes, like Wing Commander Noman Ali Khan, who has been credited with capturing down the MiG-21 Bison flown by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman all through the IAF’s retaliation towards the strike.

Even so, it could not be instantly confirmed if he had a job to play in the procedure.

How the crash happened

There are several movies of the crash, which was witnessed by a lot of folks. The movies present the aircraft attempting a loop in advance of crashing to the floor in a ball of fire.

Experts pointed out that the plane possibly stalled.

The Pakistan Air Drive has requested a Courtroom of Inquiry into the accident and the precise rationale will come out only the moment the probe is completed.

In accordance to methods, the black box will be shared with an American complex team as the plane is made by US organization Lockheed Martin.

Not the 1st F-16 crash for the PAF

Given that the initially crash on 22 October 1994, eight other Pakistani F-16s have crashed, according to official records. The previous officially recorded crash took spot on 17 July 2009 when a fighter flown by Squadron Leader Saud Ghulam Nabi went down throughout a evening-education mission, in accordance to F-16.internet, a web-site that tracks the fighters throughout the globe. The pilot was killed.

The site does not mention the F-16 downed by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on 27 February — a crash Pakistan denies at any time occurred.

Also Go through: F-16 under no circumstances stood a possibility to be in IAF fleet. Lockheed Martin messed it up so substantially

