Page Kennedy – 7:30 p.m. in freestyle video from Culver City

It’s no secret that Detroit, Michigan’s Page Kennedy, prides itself on delivering backward-looking punch lines and thoughtful concepts. But his most recent art makes him flaunt a different kind of pride.

The actor and copywriter, who emerged from his latest cassette Straight Bars III at the end of 2019, comments on all grievances in the country and the entertainment game with his new video for the song “7:30 PM In Culver City”. Directed by Diego Cruz, Kennedy points out racist injustices when it comes to celebrity muck in the Michael Jackson scandal in “7:30 PM In Culver City”.

Page Kennedy is an elite storyteller MC. His new video plays like a Greek tragedy

“You will not try to get rid of all our heroes. / But I don’t see you going to white murals. / Elvis didn’t either, you won’t dig up his bones / or try to wipe out his legacy when he’s gone, “he spat. “You let Trump grab her by the p * ssy and reward him with the highest status in office. And I feel sick. I grab my red hat and make rap great again. In truth, I did that, wack rap hater / It’s the situation / No mumbling when I speak, it’s what you call articulation / Speak my pronouns / With a deep elevator flow: When it goes up, it goes it down! ‘

“I don’t usually make a lot of social comments in my music, but I definitely felt that these issues needed to be discussed,” Kennedy shared with HipHopDX about the album. “Of course with humor like me.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PDktuwA4HN0 (/ embed)Page Kennedy, Elzhi, Kxng Crooked, Cassidy, King Los and Mickey Factz vs. EVERYBODY (audio)

Page may not have admitted to being a “voice of the people”, but he did a lot for culture with his musical contribution “The Story of Hip-Hop” from 2018. The YouTube and Vine star remixed JAY-Z’s 4:44 outstanding track that shows both sides of the coin when it comes to the hip hop community. “It’s not a one-way street,” he said of the picture staged by Poteet Films. “For so long I thought only the truest hip-hop is what is good. I now know that this is not true. Now is the most varied time in hip-hop. If you don’t like something, turn it off and back on what you want to hear. That’s the nice thing about it. The hip-hop buffet is currently full. ”

Straight Bars III, 11 tracks with multi-layered content by the rapper bred in Detroit. It shows Daylyt, Kuniva from D12, Kid Vishis, Che Noir and RJ Payne, a subsidiary of Benny The Butcher. With 2020 releases by Eminem (available now) and Royce 5’9 (next month), Page Kennedy is an exciting moment in Michigan.