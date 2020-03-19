Pageant Foodstuff to alter retailer hours amid COVID-19 pandemic

These are dining establishments that are offering shipping and delivery or carry outs although being closed in wake of the COVID-19 disaster.

Howie’s on La Crosse1128 La Crosse StLa Crosse, WI 54601Shipping and carry out accessible from 11 a.m. 8 p.m. Contact (608) 784-7400 to place an get. Take a look at their site to look at the menu.

The Breakfast Club & Pub214 Major StreetLa Crosse, WI 54601Open up for have outs and deliveries from 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. day by day. Call 608-782-0050 or stop by their website to place your get. Whole Menu available.

A & W Restaurant3005 South Ave.La Crosse, WIOpen: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. DailyBreakfast served Mon-Fri until 11 am, Weekends right up until NoonTake-out, Have-out or Curbside PickupCall: 608-788-5336Present Card Sale: Get a $25 for $20

Ardie’s Flipside400 Lang DriveLa Crosse, WI11 a.m. to 8 p.m. DailyTake-out, Have-out or Curbside PickupCall: 608-784-2242https://flipsidepub.com/

BA Burrito40 Copeland AveLa Crosse, WI10 a.m. to 8 p.m.Shipping and delivery ( EatStreet and Grubhub), Acquire-out/Have-outCall: 608-785-2227https://baburritoco.com/

Buzzard Billy’s222 Pearl StreetLa Crosse, WI11 a.m. to 8 p.m. DailyDelivery (La Crosse, La Crescent, Onalaska, West Salem, and Holmen), Just take-out/Carry-out, Curbside PickupCall: 608-796-2277https://www.buzzardbillys.com/la-crosse/

Cabin Espresso Co.401 Jay StreetLa Crosse, WIOpen Monday as a result of Friday 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Saturday 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.Shipping and delivery, Acquire-out/Have-out, Curbside PickupEatStreet & GrubHubCall: 608-519-3055

The Crow100 3rd St. SLa Crosse, WI11 a.m. to 8 p.m.Supply, Take-out/Carry-outDelivery is supplied within just the location in between La Crosse St., Losey Blvd., Mormon Coulee Rd./South Rd., and the Front St./Riverfront location. https://www.thecrowlacrosse.com/

Hungry Peddler3429 Mormon Coulee RoadLa Crosse, WI9 a.m. to 7 p.m.Take-out/Have-outCall: 608-788-1895www.hungrypeddlerlacrosse.com

Iguana’s Mexican Street Café1800 Point out St.La Crosse, WIMonday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.Delivery, Just take-out/Carry-out, Curbside PickupCall: 608-519-3112EatStreet, Bite Squad, Door Dash. Check their web sites for specifics.

La Crosse Distilling Co.129 Vine StreetLa Crosse, WIMonday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Shut TuesdaysTake-out/Have-out, Curbside PickupCall: 608-881-8800 to orderhttps://lacrossedistilling.co/

King Street Kitchen area141 South 7th StreetLa Crosse, WIMonday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Shipping (5 miles from King Road Kitchen), Take-out/Carry-out, Curbside PickupCall: 608-784-9660 to orderkingstreetkitchen.net

Marges on Rose833 Rose St.La Crosse, WIMonday-Thursday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.Supply (La Crosse), Acquire-out/Carry-outCall: 608-782-1923 to get

Huge Al’s Pizza115 3rd St. SLa Crosse, WI 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.Shipping, Take-out/Have-outDelivery is currently being made available within the parts involving La Crosse St., Losey Blvd., Mormon Coulee Rd./South Rd., and the Entrance St./Riverfront area. Get in touch with: 608-782-7550 to orderwww.bigalspizzalacrosse.com