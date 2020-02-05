Paid users, podcasts and marketing: important insights from Spotify’s earnings

Spotify ended 2019 with a positive quarter, adding 10 million new paying subscribers and laying the foundation for success in the podcast business. The update also gave an insight into how his future marketing campaigns will be increasingly integrated into his app. Here’s what you need to know.

The fourth quarter showed that total sales increased by 24% to € 1,855 million. In addition, monthly active users (MAUs) rose by almost a third to 271 million within one year.

It said: “Strong MAU trends are a harbinger of future subscriber and financial growth.”

Subscriber growth

Spotify is open to everyone, regardless of whether they are listening on the ad-free level or without premium advertising. The company’s assets depend on how it can monetize both consumer groups.

Paid subscribers rose 29%, which was the fastest growing quarter (+10 million subscribers). Once listeners are drawn into the free tier where the habit is built, ad breaks encourage users to spend on membership (£ 9.99 per month in the UK).

However, the income was not quite as high as predicted. Subscriber income was higher than expected in the last quarter, whereas ad-financed sales in the quarter were lower at EUR 217 million (+ 23%).

However, it was anticipated that the dynamic ad breaks would trigger a larger gust of wind, leading to additional significant salable inventory in the U.S. and UK. This function will soon be expanded to 10 additional markets in the first quarter.

Podcasts prevail

Podcasts seem to be paying off for Spotify. Thanks to his advance into the sector, he was able to attract 16% of his monthly active users. Hourly consumption of podcasts increased by 200% and 700,000 podcast titles are available.

In preparation for the boom, Spotify went shopping. In early 2019, it acquired podcast owner Gimlet and the production tool Anchor. The property has been reported to have spent $ 300 million. Months later, Parcast, the crime, mystery, and science fiction producer, joined the $ 400 million spend.

At the time, Daniel Ek, co-founder and general manager of Spotify, was planning to “become both the leading podcast producer and the leading platform for podcast creators”.

Meghan Keaney Anderson, vice president of marketing at HubSpot, wrote in The Drum that the podcast advertising game was on the brink of a break and could offer a more user-friendly advertising network with access to a range of shows and price points.

With 75% of UK marketers looking to spend more on podcasts, Spotify is in the best position to make money. At the premium level, listeners should of course be ad-free, but more than 100 million free listeners can be reached.

At the free level, Spotify is improving its measuring instruments after the targeting functions were expanded last year. In 2019, the streaming service started with advertisers being able to address podcast listeners and buy them against times of the day and listener interests.

It warned: “Any decision to accelerate our investments in podcast and technology spending should be seen as an indication of our belief that our strategy will produce tangible results.”

Marketing integration with the product

Spotify revealed the results of its famous wrapped campaign after it had been running for a fifth year.

The latest iteration ended the decade with insights into what users have heard about traditional and digital commercials and integrated into the app more than ever.

The December campaign ran for the first time on the native mobile app, while previously it was only available on the desktop.

Users in 21 additional markets received a personalized summary of their listening habits (including podcasting) and were asked to share the results. Of the 271 million monthly active users, they stated that more than 60 million users dealt with wrapped and shared 40 million wrapped stories and cards.

In addition, the scheme seems to drive more listeners, and it allocates 6.5 billion additional streams to the playlists of the top songs of the year / decade.

Chris Beer, Senior Trends Analyst at GlobalWebIndex, reflected on Spotify’s results.

“Spotify profits show a positive outlook for the platform, but also for the music streaming industry in general. With accelerated growth for the third consecutive quarter, more and more subscribers are turning to the platform to reach their target audience.

“Spotify has continued to successfully convert its free users into premium subscribers, with 40% of listeners having a paid account, compared to 35% two years ago.

“We’re still working hard to monetize the free user class, and our research shows that free users are more likely to discover brands through sponsored news or ads on podcasts, up 48% with the announcement of new ad technology beginning this month both advertisers announced and creators are better able to understand the most effective messaging. “

He concluded that on average, Internet users listen to music streaming services almost 20 minutes more per day than in 2017. A trend that could increase in the coming years.