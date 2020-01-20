Paige & 14 other Wrestlers Triple H surprisingly buried

Triple H has always positioned itself at the top of the company. Regardless of whether it is a member of the Kliq, the top heel of the WWE or the COO, Triple H has been in the WWE’s position of power from the start. On the way there he definitely buried a few wrestlers and stopped their careers, big advances or races for the championship.

A look back at Triple H’s opponents and you’ll see many potential WWE superstars at the highest level who could have been the talent of the main event if they hadn’t had a feud with The Game. Triple H’s stock rose, but he definitely wasn’t doing what was best for business by keeping some superstars off the top tier of WWE leaders. Even as a COO, he has received some comments, such as his most recent with Paige, who have injured people’s shares in the company and buried any impetus.

15 Paige

Paige has had some personal issues in her life that she tried to get away from, but it doesn’t help her if Triple H comes in recently and just buries her with a joke about her lifestyle. It caught the attention of many female superstars and Triple H finally apologized, but the damage was done.

14 Daniel Bryan

Preparing for Daniel Bryan’s victory against John Cena at Summerslam in 2013 was incredible and Bryan ended his promotion to the top of the WWE by winning the WWE Championship. And then Triple H buried him and gave him the family tree in the middle of the ring so Randy Orton could cash in the bank money contract to become champion. It would take Bryan months to regain this momentum.

13 Randy Orton

Speaking of Randy Orton, even if he was buried by Triple H. When Randy entered WrestleMania 25, he did everything he could to get over it, including kissing Triple H’s wife and poking Vince McMahon. It should have been time for Randy to shine, he was captivated by Triple H just to win the title in Backlash in a six-player match a month later. The opportunity to really persuade Randy was ruined.

12 Sheamus

Triple H really believes in Sheamus, which makes this funeral really strange. At the time of their WrestleMania 26 feud, it looked like Triple H was going to give the younger superstar a big boost. But Triple H hit him in the ring, which didn’t get Sheamus off to the best start. Second WrestleMania in a row that he didn’t do.

11 Mike and Maria Kanellis

This was outside the ring when Mike and Maria Kanellis requested social media release from the WWE. They were the latest superstars, and Triple H called on them to do it like professions and not go out on social media to please fans. Mike was then posted in a bad story where Maria basically pretended to be responsible for the relationship, burying Mike’s WWE chances.

10 stitches

The dream game everyone wanted was Sting against The Undertaker at WrestleMania. What we got was Sting vs. Triple H. The nWo and D-Generation X were both involved and in the end, in Sting’s first WrestleMania, he was captured by Triple H. I think Triple H had to bury the last big named WCW talent.

9 Zack Ryder

Triple H made Zack Ryder look like an absolute outsider when he got into the ring with him and took a selfie. Then he hit him with the family tree after the WWE changing room didn’t trust Triple H. Ryder was just starting to disappear and became a hot act when his YouTube show picked up steam. And then Triple H puts him in the ring and ends that kick.

8 Umaga

Umaga was a beast of a wrestler that the WWE had built and made 3 minute warning one of the top heels in the company. He should have been champion after a big feud with John Cena, but then he came across Triple H, who beat him in every match and basically ended his push and chance to become the top star.

7 Chris Jericho

It’s hard to believe Triple H is buried, whom many consider to be the best ever, but he did it with WrestleMania 18 with Chris Jericho. Jericho won the undisputed World Cup a few months earlier, beating The Rock and Stone Cold the same night as an unlikely winner. However, a returning Triple H would take its title just a few months later and stop any progress made with Y2J at the top level of the WWE.

6 Goldberg

When Goldberg came to the WWE, he was still the wrestler everyone knew from his long winning streak. He defeated The Rock and targeted the WWE heavyweight championship. Only that Triple H stopped Goldberg’s winning streak and defeated him in the first match. Fans have never seen Goldberg the way he could be beaten by someone like Triple H.

5 cm punk

There is no loss of love between CM Punk and Triple H. In fact, the funeral of CM Punk by Triple is why he left the company. Punk should face Triple H at WrestleMania and Punk said no. The two never got along and during Punk’s reign as WWE champion, Triple H was always there to slow down his momentum.

4 Booker T

Booker T was the five-time WCW champion, but after joining WWE, he wasn’t put in the spotlight with the other talents of the main event. At WrestleMania 19, he had this chance in a match against Triple H for the World Heavyweight Championship. But Triple H squeezed every push Booker T got and hit to keep the title instead of driving it away.

3 Paul London and Brian Kendrick

Paul London and Brian Kendrick were a young tag team in the WWE that switched from Smackdown, where they were introduced, to RAW, where they didn’t do much. They ran down to save Triple H from a 1-3 win, but then Triple H gave them both family trees and then laughed at them. London and Kendrick said in interviews that this was the end of their WWE career.

2 Bret Hart

This is more backstage than in the ring and includes the famous Montreal incident. Triple H was on the cross of Bret Hart because Hart didn’t want to hand over the title to Shawn Michaels. It turned out that Triple H came up with the idea of ​​ending the match, and Bret’s career never reached the same level since he went to WCW and was seriously injured there.

1 Scott Steiner

When Scott Steiner joined WWE, it was to be expected that he would get an enormous boost as another top WCW star. Except that he met Triple H very early and Triple H buried him again without convicting a former WCW wrestler. Steiner would then go into a program with Stacy Keibler and Test and do nothing important in WWE.

