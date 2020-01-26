“Pain and fame” wins at the Spanish Goya Awards show business

The actor Penelope Cruz kisses the director and screenwriter Pedro Almodovar after winning the award for best original screenplay for the film Pain and Glory during the Goya Award ceremony on January 25, 2020 in Malaga, Spain. – Reuters pic

MALAGA (Spain), January 26 – Pedro Almodovar’s Oscar nomination “Pain and Glory” was the big winner of the 34th Goya Awards, Spain’s highest film award, which was presented in Malaga on Saturday evening and received seven awards, including the best actor for Antonio Banderas, best director for Almodovar and best film.

Banderas, who first worked with Almodovar in the “Labyrinth of Passion” in 1982, thanked the director for his almost 40 years of collaboration.

“I learned so much from you, not just about art, but about life … I did my best work with you,” said Banderas when collecting the award, hoping that the couple would continue to work together in the future.

The win makes “Pain and Glory” a strong favorite for the best international feature film Oscar over an aging film director, while Banderas competes against actors such as Joaquin Phoenix and Leonardo DiCaprio in Los Angeles on February 9 in the category of best actors ,

Penelope Cruz, who also starred in Almodovar’s film, lost the race for the best actress that Belen Cuesta gave for “The Endless Trench”.

Other “Pain and Glory” victories included the best supporting actress for Julieta Serrano and the best original screenplay for Almodovar.

Alejandro Amenabar’s Spanish civil war drama “While at War” won five prizes, including the best supporting actor for Eduard Fernandez.

Both Spanish politicians and actors attended the ceremony – Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was in the audience and was highlighted several times by moderators and winners – including Almodovar – who asked him to do more to protect culture and cinema in Spain.

The award for the best European film went to France’s “Les Misérables”, while Argentina’s “Heroic Losers” was recognized as the best Latin American film.

One of the surprises of the night was the award for best new actress, which 84-year-old Benedicta Sanchez received for her first role in Oliver Laxe’s Galician language “Fire Will Come”. Sanchez thanked her daughter for coming to the audition. – Reuters