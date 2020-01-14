Pain and practical planets by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

The gurus suggest that others do not hurt us, but rather bring out the pain that is already in us. Maybe, but at the moment of pain, people usually don’t look too deeply into the case. That is why working on ourselves is so much easier if we are not completely fooled at the moment. For example, now, while practical earth sign energy rules.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). Do you. What they want from you and what you want to give may not exactly match now, but as you continue to do your thing, they learn to expect and want what you want to deliver.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). Why did you start this pursuit at all? It is interesting to note now that you are a million emotional miles away from those early impulses that had to do with impressing a certain person …

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). Be happy that you recognize your own mistakes. People with mistakes can always improve, while the arrogant people who think they don’t have it, are likely to get more and more complicated.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). Before wasting your time longing for what was, consider whether it was real or not. It is human nature to give the past a sentimental twist. Why not make things more active and stand in the present instead?

LEO (July 23 to August 22). Who can draw the line? The gamemakers, the city planners, the artists, the hunters and you. Don’t let other people do it for you today, because only you know where your real limits are.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). Nothing falls apart here; nothing is broken. Do not rush, do not raise your voice and do not try heroic, because that is all a waste of energy. Things don’t have to be saved, only managed.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 23). Experience is difficult. You feel that you have control over it on some days and on other days it feels like life is happening to you or even in spite of you. Staying in your strength has to do with taking the right amount of responsibility.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). What is coming is quite fantastic, although there is no time to waste to anticipate this, because there are still many loose ends to be made. Close the old project and send it.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). You once wanted this exact scenario and now you dream ahead. The best part of the day will be the part where you pause to acknowledge what you have and want it again.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). Things become easier for several reasons, including but not limited to: people get to know your wishes. You adjust your expectations. You are stronger. Tasks are simplified. You get more pleasure out of this.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). The psychological term “projection” is used to describe a defense in which unwanted feelings are moved to another person so that they appear as an external threat. It is always solved by changing the film in it.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). We assume that people are like us, while each of us has different talents and ability levels within those talents. It will be a pleasure to stop, observe and judge how wonderfully diverse the people around you really are.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (January 4). Home is being revived. It is no longer a place to store your things, but where life happens: lively meetings, the birth of exciting projects and the tranquility of sweet retreats. A mentor will participate in your success and a major breakthrough will be represented in both your relationship and the financial sector. Cancer and Aquarius love you. Your lucky numbers are: 50, 33, 27, 12 and 39.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTION: “I have developed a vibration in my hands and it embarrasses me. I’m afraid people will focus on my age and illness and this will undermine my authority. I feel powerless about the changes in my body. It is humiliating. Can you help an aging Gemini? “

The child and the older stages of human existence are characterized by their shakiness. The young are unstable as they figure out how to operate their muscles and command themselves to grab, sit and walk. The elderly are unstable when command and ability drift away. In essence, young people learn to take control and older people learn to lose it. Along the way we get a different set of skills and abilities, some physical, most emotional, relational and spiritual. The result: a lifelong trembling for some reason. We want to dance. We see dancing as complete control of the ship. But that is of course boring. The excitement is to see the ship reach its limits, and the only way we know we are there is the shock. Full life is shaking.

CELEBRATION PROFILES: Capricorn Louis Braille changed the world with his invention of a tangible writing system that can be adapted to almost any language. Braille was a determined Capricorn with communication planet Mercury in Capricorn and Venus in future-oriented Aquarius. As a tribute to its achievements, NASA has named an asteroid in the inner parts of the asteroid belt “9969 Braille.”

