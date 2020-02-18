Painkiller: Netflix orders opioid disaster series with Peter Berg directing

Painkiller, an eight-episode constrained sequence on the origins of the opioid disaster, has been greenlit at Netflix, Assortment has verified. Peter Berg (Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon, The Leftovers) is set to direct all eight episodes.

Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster (A Wonderful Day in the Neighborhood, Clear) will write, showrun, and government create the collection. Eric Newman, the showrunner for Narcos: Mexico, is executive producing underneath his in general deal with the streamer.

“I am really billed to be a portion of these an in-depth exploration of the genesis of the opioid travesty,” Berg explained. “Providers that income off of demise and habit are truthful match to me when it arrives to illuminating the realities of how they go about their organization.”

The opioid crisis in The united states has grow to be a enormous public well being problem in the latest decades, with popular about-prescribing of medications like fentanyl, Vicodin, and OxyContin leading to enormous issues with habit and overdose fatalities.

“A tragedy a long time in the producing, the opioid disaster has develop into a person of the most devastating general public wellbeing crises of our time. Unlike other drug epidemics, born from underground producing and covert smuggling, this epidemic commenced by prescription–dispensed by medical practitioners, accredited by governing administration regulators, and promoted by a family-owned pharmaceutical big that built billions although betraying the have confidence in of patients and the public,” Newman said. “I’m grateful to Micah & Noah, and Alex for bringing this story to me. Noah and Micah’s narrative of how it happened, primarily based on the spectacular reporting of Patrick Radden Keefe and Barry Meier, is heartbreaking and terrifying. I’m honored to be doing the job with the terrific Alex Gibney and I’m thrilled that Peter Berg is coming on to direct it.”

Award winner Alex Gibney (Taxi to the Dim Side, Enron: The Smartest Men in the Home, Likely Very clear) will government deliver. Patrick Radden Keefe (New Yorker’s “The Family members That Built An Empire of Agony) and Barry Meier (Discomfort Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America’s Opioid Epidemic) will serve as consultants for the series.

(Image by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Pictures)