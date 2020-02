A person and lady ended up carjacked Feb. 18, 2020, at Jewel-Osco, 17930 Wolf Rd., in Orland Park. Google Maps

A man and woman were being carjacked at gunpoint early Tuesday in a Jewel-Osco parking ton in south suburban Orland Park.

The pair were being sitting down in a parked auto about 12: 14 a.m. in an empty part of the whole lot at 17930 Wolf Rd. when two masked gunmen ordered them out, Orland Park police stated in a assertion.

The suspects took a wallet and purse ahead of driving off in the pair’s car or truck, police claimed. No a person was injured, and no arrests have been designed.