GREENBELT, MARYLAND – Two guys accused of currently being associates of a violent white supremacist group known as The Foundation pleaded not guilty Tuesday to prices in a federal indictment in Maryland.

Brian Mark Lemley Jr., 33, of Elkton, Maryland, entered the plea throughout his arraignment on fees like illegal transportation of a machine gun and transporting a firearm and ammunition with the intent to dedicate a felony.

William Garfield Bilbrough IV, a 19-12 months-outdated pizza shipping and delivery driver who lived with his grandmother in Denton, Maryland, ahead of his arrest, pleaded not guilty to costs like conspiracy to “transport and harbor specified aliens.”

A 3rd person billed in the scenario, former Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Mathews, is scheduled for arraignment later on on Tuesday.

In a courtroom filing, Justice Department prosecutors claimed Lemley and Mathews mentioned “the preparing of violence” at a gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia, in January. A shut-circuit television digicam and microphone set up by investigators in a Delaware house captured Mathews speaking about the Virginia rally as a “boundless” prospect, prosecutors stated.

“And the point is you have received tons of fellas who … really should be radicalized plenty of to know that all you gotta do is commence creating matters go mistaken and if Virginia can spiral out to … comprehensive blown civil war,” he claimed.

Lemley talked about applying a thermal imaging scope affixed to his rifle to ambush unsuspecting civilians and law enforcement officers, prosecutors mentioned.

“I want to claim my first victim,” Lemley claimed on Dec. 23, according to prosecutors.

Bilbrough, the only defendant in the situation who is not going through firearms-linked charges, participated in their early conversations about touring to Richmond but just lately had tried to length himself from the team, a prosecutor has explained.

A grand jury in Maryland handed up the 12-rely indictment on Jan. 27, nearly two months after FBI brokers arrested Bilbrough in Maryland and Matthews and Lemley in Delaware.

U.S. Justice of the peace Judge Timothy Sullivan ordered all a few defendants to continue to be in federal custody though they await a trial in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Mathews, 27, and Lemley also had been indicted past thirty day period in Delaware on separate but relevant prices.

FBI agents arrested Mathews, Lemley and Bilbrough as element of a broader investigation of The Foundation. Authorities in Ga and Wisconsin also arrested 4 other adult men joined to the group.