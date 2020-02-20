[pair-convicted-of-killing-man-with-a-dumbbell-in-‘violent-attack’]

We will use your e mail handle only for sending you newsletters. Remember to see ourPrivacy Observefor details of your data security rights Invalid E mail

Two persons have been convicted for the killing of a theft victim using a dumbbell.

Christopher McDonald, 34 and Aliysa Ellis, 30 have been discovered responsible by a jury at the Aged Bailey.

McDonald, of Goodwin Street, Croydon was found responsible of murder and conspiracy to rob while Ellis, of Loveday Road, Ealing was discovered responsible of manslaughter and conspiracy to rob.

They will be sentenced at the very same courtroom on April 3.

The court docket was advised that the duo labored collectively to prepare the theft of Paul Tong, 54, on the evening of April 19, 2017.

Paul’s physique was located when family associates grew anxious and known as police to a home in Willcott Street, Ealing, the next day.

A submit-mortem assessment disclosed a number of injuries, which includes fractured ribs and a ruptured liver.

A murder investigation was released and it was founded that an physical exercise bar observed behind the door of the bedroom was very likely to have been made use of to induce the injuries.





Messages on McDonald’s mobile phone, recovered by law enforcement, sent to him by Ellis shortly right before 9pm study “make confident you get the P” – “P” staying slang for funds.

The pair have been also in get in touch with through the up coming working day and, on April 21, McDonald searched for Crimewatch.

Ellis was arrested on May 3, 2017 and McDonald was arrested on Might 12, 2017. They have been both charged on January 12, 2018.

Detective Sergeant Lee Tullett, the investigating officer, stated: “Ellis understood that Paul Tong dealt medicine and stored hard cash and other valuables in his bedroom and she conspired with McDonald to rob him.

“Paul was subjected to a violent assault and the pair then callously remaining him fatally injured in his bedroom just before his entire body was uncovered the following working day.

“I hope this conviction can now start out to provide some closure to Paul’s family members so they can go forward.”

