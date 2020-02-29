pair-of-robbers-focus-on-food-items-shipping-motorists-in-englewood:-law-enforcement

Police are warning shipping motorists on the South Aspect about two robberies claimed in the exact Englewood block this month.

In both equally cases, food stuff shipping and delivery motorists were being satisfying an purchase when two suspects approached them and announced a robbery, Chicago law enforcement claimed in a group inform. They took money and foods from the motorists.

The robberies took place:

At 12 a.m. Feb. 25 in the 5700 block of South Peoria Road and

At 2 p.m. Feb. 28 in the 5700 block of South Peoria Avenue.

The male suspects are described as 17 to 23-many years-outdated and standing 5-foot-six to 5-foot-10, police said.

Anyone with data is questioned to contact Region South detectives at 312-747-8273.

