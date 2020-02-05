Pair pleads guilty of kidnapping and throwing a disabled woman from Windsor Hawkesbury Bridge

Two people plead guilty to kidnapping a disabled Sydney woman and throwing her off a bridge.

In September 2018, 19-year-old Kayla Kendrigan was kidnapped and tortured for more than eight hours.

The attack was recorded on a cell phone when Ms. Kendrigan was tied up, stabbed, burned, and then thrown from Windsor Bridge into the Hawkesbury River.

Today, Ms. Kendrigan was in Penrith’s court when two of her attackers, Mathew Leuthwaite and Brooke Brown, pleaded guilty to a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Both accused went to the witness stand and apologized to the victim who was sitting in the back of the court.

“I am a parent. I would be horrified if this happened to my child,” said Leuthwaite.

Brown later told the court that Leuthwaite, her former partner, was threatening to participate in the attack.

But she admitted that she had the opportunity to go, but she didn’t.

“I’m sorry Kayla for what I did to you,” Brown said.