Pair separated by virus precautions finds creative way to celebrate 67th marriage ceremony anniversary

However divided by safety measures involved with the outbreak of novel coronavirus, Bob Shellard identified a creative way to celebrate with Nancy, his bride of 67 several years, on their wedding day anniversary.

Picture: Good Early morning America/ Shellard Family

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT – In reaction to the novel coronavirus outbreak, a Connecticut nursing residence followed formal rules by proscribing website visitors.

But this was a bit demanding for 90-yr-aged Bob Shellard, whose spouse, Nancy, was a affected person of the Tolland County nursing house.

Bob and his wife ended up hunting ahead to celebrating their future wedding ceremony anniversary together, but constraints linked with the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to set a damper on their options.

Decided to do a thing unique for his 88-12 months-previous bride, Bob put in three days earning a sign for Nancy.

He employed pink felt and glitter to construct a heart and extra a personalised concept that stated, “I have liked you 67 many years and I continue to do. Content Anniversary.”

On the large working day, Shellard stood outside the nursing residence with his daughter, Laura, to surprise his spouse, and when she saw, she smiled from ear to ear, blew kisses and advised the workers she “felt like a queen.”

“I explain to my father that she might not don’t forget that we have been there, but it truly is the feeling we depart her with,” Laura told Good Early morning The united states. “It stays with her for the working day.”