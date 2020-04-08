Pak skips virtual Saarc to overcome Covid-19’s impact on regional trade – world news

Pakistan on Wednesday skipped a video conference of senior trade officials of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) discussing ways to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on regional trade.

The virtual meeting of trade officials was a follow-up to a video conference of leaders of eight Saarc states convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 15. At the time, Pakistan was the only country that was not represented by its head of government.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that all Saar countries, except Pakistan, attended a video conference Wednesday discussing the impact of travel restrictions and the greater Covid-19 situation on intra-regional trade.

All countries present during the video conference contributed to discussions on a comprehensive agenda related to trade in a spirit of “mutual interest and problem-solving approach”. They recognized that the pandemic “is likely to have a significant adverse effect on trade in the Saarc region.”

Trade officials stressed that new ways of maintaining and expanding intra-regional trade should be identified until normal trade channels were restored. “The urgent need to maintain basic trade within the Saarc region was considered an important thrust area for favorable consideration,” the statement said.

Specific issues at the conference included facilitating trade in pragmatic solutions such as provisional customs duties on preferential customs duty imports, provisional acceptance of digitally signed certificates of origin, acceptance of scanned copies of customs import documents and payment exemptions from banks, and handling of export issues and import at customs stations.

The impact of health issues such as Covid-19 on regional trade and measures to mitigate it have emerged as a new focus for discussion within the broader framework of trade facilitation under Saarc, and the need to increase the amount of trade within Saarc has been highlighted. , the statement said.

The seven states that joined the conference suggested staying in touch through a designated focal point in each country, and the Indian side offered to coordinate the exercise, the statement said.

This will also allow for further interaction of ideas and proposed measures for the early resumption of normal trade in the region following the lifting of movement restrictions related to Covid-19.

