[pakatan-confirms-naming-anwar-to-be-pm]

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters gathered outside his home in Kuala Lumpur February 26, 2020. — Image by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) stated its lawmakers proposed PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the future prime minister when they met the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

In a statement, the a few-party coalition reported it experienced sought to convey Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad back and invited him to chair its presidential council conference after the intrigue erupted.

Nevertheless, PH said he declined to show up at.

“As these types of, the presidential council settled yesterday that Pakatan Harapan’s prime minister candidate is Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” the coalition explained.

The coalition experienced delayed the launch of the statement to enable interim PM Dr Mahathir to handle the nation by using stay telecast, in the course of which he questioned for the prospect to guide a non-partisan governing administration.

