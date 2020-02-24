[pakatan-has-misplaced-support-and-legitimacy,-umno-sec-gen-tells-dap’s-nga]

Umno secretary-standard Tan Sri Annuar Musa leaves after the Umno meeting at Menara Dato’ Onn February 23, 2020. — Photo by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Umno secretary-standard Tan Sri Annuar Musa has claimed the political conference involving Opposition leaders together with their Parti Pribumi Bersatu and PKR counterparts was an indicator that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government has missing well-known aid and consequently its legitimacy.

Responding to Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming on Twitter, he explained all the MPs existing at the conference in the Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel yesterday night represented the folks.

“That is why you should not have been so arrogant, YB. Only now you discuss about the rakyat… for two decades you kencing (utilised) rakyat!” Annuar claimed.

In yet another tweet, he said PH was the problematic element, as it failed to complete and eventually fractured.

“The Opposition is fully commited to prioritising what is finest for the rakyat’s fascination. The country need to be risk-free, secure, with its leadership focused on doing work with the rakyat. We need to put apart sentiment, and hand out an equaliser for balance,” Annuar claimed.

In Nga’s tweet yesterday, he stated the only legitimate government is the govt from the people today, by the individuals & for the men and women, and any backdoor government without mandate from the individuals is a betrayal as it is illegitimate, will not last extended, and will be punished by the individuals.

Unanticipated conferences amongst the get-togethers implicated in the plot for a new government took place yesterday, as speculation was intensive that a substitution for the Pakatan Harapan governing administration would be announced past night time.

The political functions of Bersatu, Umno, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Parti Warisan Sabah, and the PKR faction aligned with Datuk Seri Azmin Ali collected for furtive meetings that just about every experimented with to engage in down as “normal” in spite of their patently atypical mother nature.

There ended up 4 individual meetings yesterday — Azmin’s faction at Sheraton Resort, Petaling Jaya, Bersatu leaders at their Petaling Jaya headquarters, GPS and Warisan at Ritz Carlton Resort in Kuala Lumpur and PAS and Umno at a retreat in Janda Baik, Pahang.

In spite of the open up speculation that the PH federal government was about to collapse and be replaced by the new alliance of ruling and Opposition events, no govt leader or representative has arrive out to deny this and serene the nation.