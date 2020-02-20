[pakatan-mps-declare-dbkl-partially-spending-for-bangsar-damansara-highway-undertaking]

Pakatan MPs Hannah Yeoh and Fahmi Fadzil lodge a report with the MACC on the Bangsar-Damansara Elevated Highway undertaking in Putrajaya February 20, 2020. — Photograph courtesy of Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh’s Business

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Two Pakatan Harapan MPs want the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Fee (MACC) to speed up its investigation into alleged malpractices in the Bangsar-Damansara Elevated Freeway undertaking, valued at RM211 million.

The duo, Hannah Yeoh of Segambut and Fahmi Fadzil of Pantai Dalam, alleged now they have details that the venture is to be partially funded by Kuala Lumpur Metropolis Corridor (DBKL) and Impian Ekspresi Sdn Bhd.

“We have been educated that building works have began at site inspite of potent protest from the residents and the two Users of Parliament,” the MPs reported in a joint statement.

“We have also been educated by DBKL that this RM211.five million elevated street task is to be partially funded by DBKL (RM100 million) and Impian Ekspresi Sdn Bhd (RM111.5 million).

“We are deeply involved that this sort of massive expending of public funds by DBKL in these types of shut proximity with a personal enhancement challenge has not been carried out by way of open tender.”

The two MPs have lent their assistance to inhabitants opposing the challenge.

Protests in opposition to the elevated highway, which started in excess of environmental considerations, have intensified subsequent allegations of corruption involving DBKL and the developer.

Fahmi and Yeoh, also a deputy minister, submitted a grievance with the anti-graft system five months in the past but suggested there has been minor development because.

“As these kinds of, we are repeating our call for MACC to urgently investigate and deliver an update on their results to the residents,” they explained in the joint assertion.