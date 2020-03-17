Pakatan to carry out press conferences on the net in the course of movement restriction purchase time period | Malaysia

Fahmi Fadzil speaks to reporters throughout a PH occasion at the Sime Darby Conference Centre March 9, 2020. — Photo by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) has shifted all of its push conferences on the web in reaction to the Covid-19 motion control purchase issued by Putrajaya which will start out tomorrow.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil told Malay Mail that the coalition’s press meeting at midday today on Fb Are living is also to answer to the purchase declared by Primary Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin very last night time.

“We are likely to try it out and see how we do it (on the web push conferences). This will be the very first time we are hoping it out. Any general public communications from us will be both through push statements or Fb Dwell.

“The full point of undertaking the press conference on Fb Dwell is to let for query and responses. The media can also check with issues on our media WhatsApp group. Which is our modus operandi so much.

“We might also migrate to a further (social media messaging) system later,” stated Fahmi.

At 10pm past night, Muhyiddin built a nationwide announcement to control motion for two weeks to beat the Covid-19 pandemic which has seen hundreds in Malaysia infected.

He stated for the time remaining, only crucial government and non-public expert services are allowed although the relaxation of the place, like educational institutions and establishments of learning, undergoes a short term lockdown.