Pakistan claims yes to Modi’s phone, will attend SAARC online video conference on coronavirus

New Delhi: Amid heightened bilateral tensions with India, Pakistan has reported it will participate in the eight-country SAARC’s movie convention proposed by Primary Minister Narendra Modi to jointly fight the coronavirus outbreak.

On Saturday, Islamabad mentioned that Key Minister Imran Khan’s Particular Assistant on wellness, Zafar Mirza, will take part in the online video convention.

“The menace of #COVID-19 needs coordinated efforts at global and regional amount. We have communicated that SAPM on Health and fitness will be offered to participate in the online video convention of #SAARC member international locations on the challenge,” Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Aisha Farooqui tweeted.

— Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) March 13, 2020

The date for the conference is not made a decision as of nonetheless. Even so, governing administration sources said it will be held “soon”.

SAARC nations welcome move

Just after PM Narendra Modi took an initiative Friday to deal with the coronavirus outbreak by way of a movie convention, leaders of the other nations in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) responded positively.

I would like to suggest that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a powerful system to fight Coronavirus.

We could examine, by means of video conferencing, methods to keep our citizens healthy.

Jointly, we can established an case in point to the entire world, and add to a healthier earth.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2020

Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, who has been urging New Delhi for a though to revive SAARC, hailed the determination.

I welcome the idea innovative by Prime Minister Modiji @narendramodi for chalking out a powerful approach by the leadership of the SAARC nations to combat Coronavirus. My governing administration is prepared to function intently with SAARC Member States to safeguard our citizens from this fatal disorder.

— KP Sharma Oli (@PM_Nepal) March 13, 2020

Bhutan Primary Minister Lotay Tshering lauded Modi for his “leadership”, introducing that as a little country, it thinks in the regional grouping’s importance.

This is what we simply call management. As associates of this region, we will have to come jointly in these kinds of periods. More compact economies are strike more durable, so we have to coordinate. With your management, I have no question we will see fast and impactful result. Looking ahead to the movie convention. https://t.co/2RnokAJQOs

— PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) March 13, 2020

Even though Bangladeshi International Minister A.K. Momen reported this was a “good proposal”, Afghanistan’s ambassador to India Tahir Qadiry referred to it as a “timely” connect with.

Afghanistan Envoy to India, Tahir Qadri: In response to Key Minister Narendra Modi’s get in touch with for building a strong method for SAARC nations, aiming at tackling #CoronavirusPandemic, I would like to accept his call. United we stand, divided we drop! pic.twitter.com/cBXe2Lom3s

— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020

Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa Gotabaya, who experienced pushed for revival of SAARC during his maiden go to to India as the President past November, reported, “Let’s unite in solidarity during these striving situations and retain our citizens risk-free.”

Thank you for the great initiative Shri @narendramodi – #LKA is prepared to sign up for the dialogue & share our learnings & very best tactics and to master from other #SAARC customers. Let us unite in solidarity during these making an attempt times and hold our citizens secure. https://t.co/fAiT5w3O8D

— Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) March 13, 2020

Proposal could revive SAARC engagement

PM Narendra Modi is most likely to have taken this phase now keeping in brain that New Delhi will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit later this year, for which it intends to invite Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The video clip conference proposal arrives amid India’s refusal to actively participate in SAARC after the September 2016 Uri attacks. The SAARC leadership has not satisfied due to the fact then.

The very last SAARC Summit was held in November 2014 in Kathmandu. The upcoming summit, which was scheduled to just take area in November 2016 in Islamabad, was postponed amid tensions in between India and Pakistan around the assault on a army camp in Uri.

