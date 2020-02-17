[pakistan-confirms-escape-of-taliban-leader-who-justified-malala-capturing]

Ehsanullah Ehsan claimed responsibility on behalf of his group for scores of Taliban assault. — Reuters pic

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 — A large-profile nearby Taliban determine who introduced and justified the 2012 assault on teenage Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has escaped detention, Pakistan’s interior minister verified a couple times soon after the militant announced his breakout on social media.

Former Pakistani Taliban spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan, who claimed obligation on behalf of his team for scores of Taliban attacks, proclaimed his escape on Twitter and then in an audio information sent to Pakistani media earlier this thirty day period.

The Pakistani armed forces, which experienced kept Ehsan in detention for three years, has declined to remark but, requested by reporters about the report, Inside Minister Ijaz Shah, said: “That is appropriate, that is correct.”

Shah, a retired brigadier common, included that “you will listen to excellent news” in response to concerns about no matter whether there experienced been progress in searching down Ehsan.

Ehsan afterwards informed a Reuters reporter by phone that he had presently left Pakistan and arrived in Turkey together with his spouse and kids. He explained he experienced surrendered to the military beneath a deal, and escaped only soon after the agreement was not honoured.

He explained he escaped on Jan. 11 but did not explain how he had broken out of a most-stability navy jail and manufactured his way to one more place.

Pakistani analysts and professionals on militant Islam have voiced doubt about Ehsan’s declare to have escaped. They have speculated that he may well have been converted into an asset by the point out and that studies he was on the run could be a ruse to plant him again in the Islamist militant scene for use as an informant.

Right after Ehsan’s surrender in 2017, nearby Geo Information Tv aired an job interview he gave in custody in which he asserted that the intelligence products and services of Pakistan’s arch-rival, India, experienced been funding and arming Pakistani Taliban fighters.

The Pakistan military pledged to put Ehsan on trial but has not finished so.

Taliban attacks in Pakistan have declined in the latest months considering the fact that the military carried out quite a few functions towards sanctuaries applied by the Islamist militant teams in lawless districts along the border with Afghanistan. — Reuters