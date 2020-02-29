[pakistan-confirms-two-coronavirus-cases,-provides-whole-to-4]



Adult males stroll with facial area masks as a preventive measure, just after Pakistan verified its very first two circumstances of coronavirus, together a sidewalk in Karachi, Pakistan February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

February 29, 2020

By Syed Raza Hassan

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – Pakistan verified two a lot more conditions of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the complete variety of optimistic circumstances to four considering that Wednesday when the initially two scenarios ended up described in the country.

“We have gained stories of two more good conditions of coronavirus, a single has been described in Sindh province, (the) other in federal parts,” Zafar Mirza, Pakistan’s wellness minister, informed a information meeting.

He explained the two people in the previously documented conditions were being executing nicely and a single is about to be discharged from hospital.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan Modifying by Alexander Smith)