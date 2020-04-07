Pakistan has more than 40,000 attendees for the Muslim event

Pakistan quarantined 20,000 attendees of an Islamic meeting in Lahore last month and continues to seek tens of thousands more, officials said on Sunday.

More than 100,000 worshipers gathered at the event, defying government orders to appeal the meeting amid coronavirus fears.

Pakistan’s Minister of Science, Fawad Chaudhry, expressed exasperation with the event being held as planned. He blamed “clergy stubbornness” for refusing official orders to stop the large gathering. Organizers have stated that the event had been curtailed after consulting the authorities; however, at the time of the event, they said it was due to inclement weather.

The meeting took place from March 10 to 12 in Lahore, the capital of Pakistan. It was organized by Tablighi Jamaat, a worldwide “Islamic missionary movement” with millions of followers, especially in South Asia. The powerful Sunni group promotes proselytization, known as the dakwah.

So far, officials have confirmed that at least 145 people were infected with the Chinese coronavirus from the March event; two people have died. Authorities are waiting to test or quarantine those in attendance.

People from China, Indonesia, Nigeria and Afghanistan also attended, which has meant that about 1,500 foreigners are now quarantined in Pakistan. Others left the country untested.

In March, Gaza’s health ministry confirmed that the first two cases of coronaviruses were Palestinians who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Lahore.

Similar events were reported in Tablighi Jamaat held in Malaysia and India during the coronavirus pandemic to spread the coronavirus to other regions.

At press time on Monday, Pakistan had reported 3,766 infections and 53 deaths from Chinese coronavirus.