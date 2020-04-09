Pakistan has pledged $ 3 million to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by Prime Minister Modi. Then, the rider – world news

The Pakistan government on Thursday pledged $ 3 million to the South Asian Emergency Fund 19 of the SAARC provided the unit is managed by the Saarc Secretariat.

Pakistan is the last of Saarc’s eight members to contribute to the fund, which was created by an initial $ 10 million corps provided by India following a video conference by group leaders on March 15.

“During the submission of the decision by Pakistan to the Saarc Secretariat, it was translated that all the proceeds of the Fund should be managed by the Saarc Secretariat and that the ways of using the Fund should be completed in consultation with the Member States in accordance with the Saarc Charter,” the statement of the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“Pakistan’s perspective in this regard was also expressed during a telephone interview between Foreign Minister Sohail Mahmood and SAARC Secretary-General Esal Ruwan Weerakoon today,” the statement added.

According to New Delhi, India’s engagement with Saarc members on Covid-19 issues is a stand-alone event, while Pakistan has sought to bring all issues to the Saarc secretariat, with the intention of blocking India’s initiatives.

Pakistan on Wednesday skipped a video conference of senior trade officials of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc), saying it had decided not to participate since the Saar secretariat was not involved in organizing it.

