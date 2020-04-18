Pakistan has set limits on mosque assemblies as the Muslim holy month approaches

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has lifted restrictions on prayers in the organization at mosques, but has placed the place of a host of safety measures to prevent further coronavirus spread in the country, a statement said on Saturday.

The South Asian nation, the second-largest Muslim nation in the world, imposed restrictions less than a month ago, allowing only three to five people in mosques for prayers.

The decision to lift the restrictions, taken at a meeting between Pakistan President Arif Alvi and religious leaders, comes less than a week before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which where the size of congregations usually increases.

“Mosques are being given permission to take proper precautions,” a statement following the meeting said, adding that it was mandatory for mosque visitors to wear masks.

Pakistan has registered 7,638 cases of the virus and 143 deaths and health experts have warned that congregations pose the biggest threat to the limited health infrastructure of a country of more than 200 million people.

According to the statement it was also decided that worshipers would maintain a 6-foot (2-meter) distance from each other instead of the usual practice of Muslims to pray shoulder and shoulder and the mosque administration would -infected areas regularly.

The government has been forced to reverse restrictions on the congregation, and clashes between mosque and police attendees have been reported in Karachi, the largest city.

Earlier this week prominent clergy threatened to violate the restrictions, saying prayers are important for Muslims and should be allowed while safety measures are being followed.

As the government overturned the restrictions, the statement warned it reserved the right to review the matter if the rules were violated.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced a 14-day extension to a nation-wide lockdown, but avoids important industries to counter economic concerns since the IMF and the World Bank has given serious insight for the country’s economy.

Khan said in a television interview on Saturday that Pakistan could see a climax in spreading the virus in mid-May. (Writing by Asif Shahzad; Additional Reporting by Mubasher Bukhari in Lahore and Syed Raza Hasan in Karachi; Editing by Alex Richardson)